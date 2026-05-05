eKKL Entertainment Acquires North American Rights to ELIJAH PEEL, Opening Exclusively in Theaters August 14, 2026.

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Starring Robert Malcolm Cumming and Introducing Evelyn Grace Kite. Executive Produced by Willie and Korie Robertson.

LOS ANGELES, CA / NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eKKL Entertainment announced today that it has acquired North American theatrical rights to ELIJAH PEEL, a rock n’ roll drama about healing and second chances, written and produced by Kevin D. Sepe and directed by Kevin D. Sepe and Nathan Ross Murphy. The film stars Robert Malcolm Cumming (Hell’s Haven) and introduces Evelyn Grace Kite (The Best Thing About Christmas), and is executive produced by Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson (Duck Dynasty, The Blind). The film will open exclusively in theaters on August 14, 2026.“From the moment we saw Elijah Peel, we knew it was something special,” said Michael Scott, founder of eKKL Entertainment. “It’s a deeply moving story about second chances, human connection, and the power of hope and is exactly the kind of emotionally resonant, crowd-pleasing film that reminds us why the theatrical experience matters, and we’re proud to bring it to audiences this summer.”Inspired by a true story and from Executive Producers Willie and Korie Robertson (Duck Dynasty, The Blind), Elijah Peel follows a stadium-filling rock star whose life of fame and addiction comes to a sudden halt after a heart attack nearly costs him everything.During his recovery, Elijah encounters a remarkable young girl whose unwavering faith, radiant spirit, and wisdom beyond her years begin to break through the walls he has built around his heart. Through their unexpected bond, her extraordinary hope inspires Elijah to begin a powerful journey toward healing, reconciliation, and faith.Kite’s performance announces a major new young talent, a natural, luminous screen presence who brings wit and immediacy to every scene and gives the film its beating heart. Her ability to deliver truthful emotion with effortless ease has earned her the nickname “the one-take wonder” from directors who have worked with her, a rare kind of instinct you feel on screen.“Elijah Peel is a story about the unexpected connections that can change the course of a life,” said Sepe. “I wanted to explore how even the smallest, most profound encounters can force us to confront who we are and who we might become. I’m incredibly grateful to eKKL for recognizing the heart of this film and helping bring it to a wider audience.”The film is further elevated by an original soundtrack produced by filmmaker Kevin D. Sepe and published by H/S Music, with standout tracks including “Life Too Short, Story Too Old,” “River Deep,” “Can You Feel It,” “The Wild Ones,” and “Not an Ordinary Love.” Blending rock, soul, and faith-driven themes, the music serves as a powerful extension of Elijah’s inner life.Elijah Peel was shot on location in and around Memphis, Tennessee.Executive Producers Willie and Korie Robertson shared, “This is a story about faith and connection that we immediately believed in. We’re proud to be part of bringing this film to audiences.”eKKL Entertainment most recently released She Dances, a father-daughter story starring Steve Zahn, Ethan Hawke, Audrey Zahn, Mackenzie Ziegler, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Sonequa Martin-Green. The film opened exclusively in theaters on March 27.About eKKL EntertainmenteKKL Entertainment is a newly launched independent distribution company, with offices in Los Angeles, dedicated to bringing audience-friendly, values-driven films to as many people as possible. Guided by a mission to share stories that remind us who we are, what we believe, and why we belong, eKKL Entertainment champions meaningful, inspiring, and emotionally resonant storytelling for audiences and families seeking films with purpose. Founded by producer Michael Scott, whose pioneering work in inspirational cinema has generated more than $200 million at the box office, the studio is committed to restoring the communal moviegoing experience through thoughtfully crafted, character-driven films that uplift, connect, and entertain.Media Contact:Elena Russell-Navaelena.russell-nava@ekkl.com310.709.2977Falco Ink.Adriana ValentinAdriannvalentin@falcoink.com212.445.7100

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