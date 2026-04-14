Excelsior University approved to launch its first doctoral program

Excelsior University's DBA program opens to enrollment this fall. Excelsior University logo

The University’s new Doctor of Business Administration program opens to enrollment this fall.

As Excelsior’s first doctoral program, the DBA represents a bold step forward for Excelsior University. The program builds on our foundational commitment to practice-ready education.” — Brian Allen, dean, Excelsior University School of Business

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excelsior University has been approved by the New York State Education Department (NYSED) to offer its first-ever doctoral program. Opening to enrollment this fall, Excelsior’s Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program is designed to elevate the leadership skills of experienced professionals by pairing online coursework with immersive in-person residencies.Founded in 1971 with a mission to provide educational opportunities and access to learners of all backgrounds, Excelsior has helped more than 200,000 students earn associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees. NYSED’s approval for Excelsior to launch its first doctoral program marks a historic moment for the University, reflecting the expansion of academic scope symbolized by the institution’s 2022 transition from Excelsior College to Excelsior University.“Approval from the New York State Education Department to offer our first doctoral degree program is a milestone for Excelsior and the learners we serve,” said Excelsior University Provost and Chief Academic Officer Chris Cassirer. “Beginning with the DBA, students can now find a clear pathway from pre-degree certificates through a doctoral degree in business at Excelsior. The DBA is the first of many new terminal degree offerings we plan to introduce in the years ahead, truly establishing Excelsior as a home for life-long learning.”The DBA program is designed for professionals seeking to strengthen their strategic leadership, research, and consulting skills. The program will be delivered online with two brief, impactful in-person residencies. The hybrid format provides flexibility while ensuring valuable face-to-face networking, mentoring, and research support opportunities. The program equips students with advanced knowledge of business theories, research methods, and evidence-based practices, preparing them to become leaders in their fields.“As Excelsior’s first doctoral program, the DBA represents a bold step forward for Excelsior University,” said Brian Allen, dean of Excelsior University’s School of Business. “The program builds on our foundational commitment to practice-ready education, combining the best of online and in-person learning to help leaders develop the skills they need to thrive as leaders in an ever-evolving business environment.”The DBA will open to applications on August 24, 2026. Interested students can complete an inquiry form to learn more at excelsior.edu ABOUT EXCELSIOR UNIVERSITYExcelsior University is an accredited, not-for-profit online institution focused on helping adults complete their degrees and advance their careers. Excelsior contributes to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education. Founded in 1971, Excelsior meets students where they are — academically and geographically — removing obstacles to the educational goals of adults pursuing continuing education and degree completion. Our pillars include innovation, flexibility, academic excellence, and integrity.Excelsior is a not-for-profit university with a main campus in Albany, New York, and an educational site in St. Petersburg, Florida. Excelsior University’s academic programs are registered by the New York State Education Department, with additional licensing for Florida-based programs.Licensed by the Commission for Independent Education, Florida Department of Education (License No. 12928). Additional information regarding this institution may be obtained by contacting the Commission at 325 West Gaines Street, Suite 1414, Tallahassee, FL 323099-0400, toll-free number: (888)-224-6684.

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