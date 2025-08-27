Excelsior University and MedCerts Partner to Expand Access to Career Training Programs

Excelsior University Logo MedCerts logo

New collaboration between nonprofit online university and career training leader will provide new pathways for student success.

Excelsior’s partnership with MedCerts creates exciting new opportunities for lifelong learning.” — David Schejbal, Excelsior University president

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excelsior University has partnered with MedCerts, a Stride, Inc. company and a leading provider in health care and IT training, to expand student access to more than 50 workforce-ready certification training programs. The unique collaboration opens pathways for students to gain in-demand career skills, hands-on training, and flexible online learning, helping learners start with a certificate and advance their careers with a degree while building toward long-term goals.Excelsior now offers students an array of MedCerts programs in health care and IT training, providing onramps to Excelsior's comprehensive portfolio of associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees. The partnership represents Excelsior’s first steps into allied health education, equipping students with knowledge and practical skills for a broad range of health care careers that provide essential services to patients. These professions include occupational and physical therapy, social work, diagnostics, and medical technology. The University plans significant future growth in these vital fields.MedCerts programs prepare students for certifications in allied health fields, including phlebotomy technician, medical assistant, and surgical technologist; and IT certifications such as IT support professional, PC technician, and cloud technology professional. These self-paced, high-quality online certification training programs prepare students for exams in their chosen field and include vouchers for exam fees. Students earning certifications can take advantage of opportunities in high-demand professions, while building pathways to long-term career success through further study with Excelsior.“Excelsior’s partnership with MedCerts creates exciting new opportunities for lifelong learning,” said Excelsior University President David Schejbal. “These certificate programs provide an entry point to higher education while helping students learn the job skills they need to begin or advance careers. As learners continue their professional development, Excelsior’s flexible, online degree programs can support their growth.”“This partnership is about meeting learners where they are, whether they’re entering the workforce for the first time or looking to advance their careers,” said Todd Goldthwaite, Stride, Inc.’s managing director of portfolio companies, which includes MedCerts. “We are proud that MedCerts is creating a more connected educational journey that allows students to gain real-world skills, pursue in-demand employment opportunities, and take the next steps toward earning a degree.”For more information on the partnership and available programs, visit https://excelsior.medcerts.com About Excelsior UniversityExcelsior University is an accredited, not-for-profit online institution focused on helping adults complete their degrees and advance their careers. Excelsior contributes to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education. Founded in 1971, Excelsior meets students where they are — academically and geographically — removing obstacles to the educational goals of adults pursuing continuing education and degree completion. Our pillars include innovation, flexibility, academic excellence, and integrity.About MedCertsMedCerts provides innovative, online career training programs that prepare adult learners for in-demand roles in healthcare and IT. With interactive eLearning, expert instruction, and strong industry partnerships, MedCerts has helped over 100,000 students gain the skills and certifications needed for career success. Through MedCerts Partner Solutions, the company collaborates with employers, higher education institutions, and workforce agencies to bridge the gap between training and career opportunities. MedCerts is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc., a leader in online education. Learn more about MedCerts at medcerts.com . For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.