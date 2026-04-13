San Antonio Restaurant Sets the Standard for Sustainable Dining

Guest Dining at Clementine

Our goal is to invest in our future selves. By supporting local farms, reducing waste, and leading by example, we’re building a more resilient food system - one plate at a time.” — Executive Chef John Russ of Clementine

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clementine, a neighborhood restaurant led by James Beard Award finalist Chef John Russ and Pastry Chef Elise Russ, is redefining what it means to operate sustainably in the culinary world. From staff care to zero-waste cooking, Clementine proves that responsible practices can fuel both creativity and community impact.At Clementine, sustainability begins with people. The Russes cultivate a culture of respect and balance. Weekly newsletters keep staff connected, a detailed handbook sets expectations, and two week-long closures each year give the team time to recharge. In an industry plagued by burnout, Clementine sets a new standard for hospitality by putting its employees first.In the kitchen, the restaurant takes zero-waste seriously. Ingredients are repurposed through dehydration, preservation, and creative reuse: mushrooms become powder for stocks, flower petals garnish dishes, and bones transform into flavorful broths. Nothing goes to waste; everything enhances flavor.Clementine also shortens the supply chain by sourcing seasonal fruits and vegetables through Farm to Table, a Texas-based network of farmers committed to sustainable agriculture. This partnership ensures guests enjoy produce that is fresh, traceable, and grown with care, while supporting local growers and reducing the restaurant’s carbon footprint.Waste that cannot be reused finds a second life through Clementine’s collaboration with Mission Compost. Each week, the restaurant diverts an average of 500 pounds of organic waste from landfills. Staff training ensures proper sorting, and composted material even returns to Clementine’s own potted plants; closing the sustainability loop."Our goal is to invest in our future selves. By supporting local farms, reducing waste, and leading by example, we’re building a more resilient food system - one plate at a time." - Chef John Russ of ClementineThe Russes advocate for sustainability beyond the restaurant, encouraging other chefs, businesses, and community members to adopt practices that reduce waste and regenerate soil. Their message is clear: small, intentional changes can create lasting impact in San Antonio and beyond.About ClementineOpened in 2018 in the Castle Hills community of San Antonio, Clementine is a family-owned neighborhood restaurant serving seasonal, innovative eats in a modern and lively atmosphere. Led by Chef John Russ, a 2023 James Beard Award Nominee for Best Chef: Texas, and Pastry Chef Elise Russ, the menu features bold, globally inspired flavors through a rotating selection of small plates, generous platters, produce-forward “sideboard” options, and nostalgic, imaginative desserts.Many guests choose the signature Feed Me —a six-course, family-style dining experience where Chef Russ and team create a personalized menu for the table based on seasonal ingredients and creative pairings. In addition to dinner service Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Clementine offers lunch on the third Friday of every month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Clementine is also home to The Juice Box, a sommelier- and Chef Russ–curated monthly wine club showcasing unexpected, highly drinkable bottles to be enjoyed at home. For special occasions, the restaurant is available for private buyouts, offering a warm, intimate setting for all kinds of celebrations. Clementine @Home extends the experience even further, with a fully staffed, in-home dining service that brings Clementine’s hospitality and flavor to your table.Ranked one of the top two best restaurants in San Antonio by the San Antonio Express-News, Clementine is located at 2195 NW Military Highway, San Antonio, TX 78213. For more information, call (210) 503-5121 or visit www.clementine-sa.com . Follow on Instagram @clementine.sanantonio and like on Facebook @Clementine.SanAntonio.

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