Crystal Facilities Management Expands Pest Control Services Across Saudi Arabia

Pest Control Services

CFM now delivers eco-friendly pest control solutions for homes and businesses in Riyadh, Jeddah, and across Saudi Arabia.

We are committed to delivering safe, effective, and eco-friendly pest control solutions that protect the health and well-being of communities across Saudi Arabia.” — Crystal Facilities Management

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crystal Facilities Management (CFM), one of Saudi Arabia's leading facilities management companies, today announced the expansion of its professional pest control services across the Kingdom, with dedicated operations now serving Riyadh, Jeddah, and major cities nationwide.As Saudi Arabia continues its rapid urban development under Vision 2030, the demand for reliable and environmentally responsible pest management has grown significantly. CFM has responded by scaling its pest control division to address the unique challenges faced by residential, commercial, and industrial properties across the country's diverse climate zones.Comprehensive Services Tailored to Each RegionIn Riyadh, CFM provides a full suite of pest control services designed for the capital's thriving business environment. From office buildings to industrial complexes, the company offers rodent control, insect control, termite treatment, and fumigation services. Each treatment plan is customized based on thorough property inspections, ensuring targeted and lasting results.In Jeddah, where the warm and humid coastal climate creates ideal conditions for pests to thrive, CFM addresses the city's most pressing pest concerns. The company's Jeddah operations focus on termite control, rodent control, insect control for cockroaches, ants, and bedbugs, as well as mosquito control to reduce disease-carrying insect populations in the region.Across Saudi Arabia, CFM follows a systematic four-step process for every engagement: a detailed property inspection, development of a customized treatment plan, professional implementation using industry-leading techniques, and ongoing monitoring with follow-up services to prevent re-infestation.Eco-Friendly Approach and Safety StandardsCFM prioritizes the use of environmentally friendly pest control products that are safe for humans, children, and pets while remaining highly effective against pests. The company's integrated pest management approach combines preventive measures, targeted treatments, and continuous monitoring for sustainable, long-term results.All pest control technicians at CFM are highly trained, licensed professionals who follow strict safety protocols during every treatment application. The company uses the latest equipment and modern technology to deliver efficient results while minimizing risks to people and the surrounding environment.Flexible Service Options for Every ClientUnderstanding that every property has unique pest control requirements, CFM offers flexible scheduling options including after-hours and weekend appointments to minimize disruption to daily operations. Clients can choose from ongoing maintenance programs, one-time treatments, or customized service plans that align with their specific needs and budgets.The company serves a wide range of clients including hotels, offices, warehouses, daycares, cafes, schools, clinics, and residential properties throughout the Kingdom.About Crystal Facilities ManagementCrystal Facilities Management is a trusted provider of comprehensive facilities management services in Saudi Arabia. With years of experience and a commitment to excellence, CFM delivers professional solutions across pest control, cleaning, maintenance, landscaping, security, and numerous other facility services. The company is dedicated to creating safe, clean, and healthy environments for businesses and residents throughout the Kingdom.For more information about CFM's pest control services or to schedule a consultation, visit https://cfmsaudi.com or call 011-2427440.

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