St. Supéry Purchases Rudd Estate

Rudd Estate in Oakville, Napa Valley Rudd Estate Boathouse Rudd Estate Workshop

Leading Napa Valley Estate-Grown Winery Adds Storied Oakville Producer to its Portfolio

Rudd Estate’s eastern Oakville region, an area of Napa Valley I have long admired, represents exactly the kind of place we feel called to nurture.” — Emma Swain, CEO St. Supéry

RUTHERFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery, and Darrell Swank, Trustee of the Leslie G. Rudd Estate, are pleased to announce the exciting next chapter of the renowned Rudd Estate in Oakville, Napa Valley under St. Supéry ownership, effective April 13, 2026. Under the stewardship of St. Supéry, which is owned by Chanel, this remarkable estate will be preserved and cultivated with the same dedication to craft and generational thinking that has defined both organizations.Founded by Leslie and Susan Rudd in 1996, the Rudd family has spent three decades pursuing a singular focus: to realize the full potential of its land while honoring a commitment to leave it better than they found it. The result is one of Napa Valley's most distinctive estates — a property defined by its eastern Oakville terroir and an unwavering standard of excellence.“Our philosophy has always been one of stewardship – preserving the land and its potential for generations to come. Rudd Estate’s eastern Oakville region, an area of Napa Valley I have long admired, represents exactly the kind of place we feel called to nurture,” said Emma Swain. “We look forward to working hand in hand with the Rudd Estate team to honor the distinctive sense of place this property has spent decades earning."“Rudd and St. Supéry share a deep commitment to estate wines, craftsmanship, sustainability, and excellence. This commitment extends beyond Napa Valley to the wineries owned by Chanel in Margaux, Saint-Émilion, and Porquerolles. It’s exciting to see the Rudd family’s legacy continue with a partner who values those things so deeply,” said Swank.St. Supéry is one of the rare 100% estate-grown Napa Valley wineries with over 1,650 acres of land and 600+ acres planted to vines, on four distinct parcels: the Dollarhide Estate Vineyard in northeastern Napa Valley, the two Rutherford Estate Vineyards, and now the exemplary Rudd Estate in Oakville.Founded in 1982, St. Supéry is known for sauvignon blanc and cabernet sauvignon, growing close to 10% of all sauvignon blanc in Napa Valley, with Napa Green Vineyard and Winery certifications. In 2015, Chanel purchased St. Supéry, marking its first foray into winery ownership in the United States. Chanel also owns Château Canon, Château Rauzan-Ségla and Château Berliquet in Bordeaux, along with Domaine de l’Ile at Porquerolles, Côtes de Provence.St. Supéry intends to continue producing wines from the Rudd Estate and will be offering currently bottled wines for sale through its wholesale and direct to consumer channel.

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