St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery Achieves Gold Membership in International Wineries for Climate Action

Napa Valley Estate Winery Committed to Carbon Neutrality by 2050

From the very beginning, we have farmed and operated as stewards of the land with preservation as our top priority. Every little improvement adds up and makes a difference.” — Emma Swain, CEO

RUTHERFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery is proud to announce it has achieved Gold Membership status with International Wineries for Climate Action ( IWCA ) following the 2025 carbon calculation. St. Supéry joined IWCA in 2021 and has worked to reduce emissions intensity by 48% through lighter glass choices, removal of capsules on its Napa Valley Estate wines, and enhanced recycling efforts. With the latest assessment, St. Supéry joins Jackson Family Wines, Opus One Winery, and Spottswoode Winery as the four North America wineries to reach Gold Membership.Factors that moved St. Supéry to Gold Membership included enhanced waste reduction and recycling. The winery participates in a tin capsule recycling program that generates funds for local school classroom supplies through the Teacher Resource Program. Additionally, the winery recycles corks, has a composting program, and is trialing further reductions in glass weight for its Napa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon.St. Supéry’s Winemaker Brooke Shenk is a founding leader of the North Bay Zero Waste Collective, which is recycling PET label release liner and stretch film. Shenk and her winery team serve as a recycling drop-off hub for surrounding businesses enabling the community as a whole to further reduce waste.“The momentum we are seeing around the PET label release liner and stretch film recycling is incredible,” noted Brooke Shenk, “It’s not just recycling, we are creating opportunities for these recycling materials, including conversion to TREX decking material and automotive flooring. The latest batch of recycled stretch film is being turned back into new stretch film. The group has also found a program for reuse of nitrile gloves, all in an effort to divert waste from landfill.”Over the years, St. Supéry invested in solar energy, refined its water conservation efforts, performed necessary Napa River restoration along its eastern property boarder, and invested in two Monarch electric tractors for its 576 acres of estate vineyards, while leaving two-thirds of its 1600+ acre estate lands wild. Adding to the winery’s extensive biodiversity and regenerative farming practices, over 1,000 sheep live at the Dollarhide Estate each winter to naturally graze down grasses between vine rows and the surrounding lands until early spring.St. Supéry was an early adopter of the Napa Green certification program; and was certified Napa Green Vineyard in 2008, and Napa Green Winery in 2012. The winery maintains Fish Friendly Farming certification, CCOF certification at its Rutherford Estate Sauvignon Blanc Vineyard, and was the winner of the 2018 Green Medal Environment Leader Award from California Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards.“From the very beginning, we have farmed and operated as stewards of the land with preservation as our top priority. Every little improvement adds up and makes a difference. I am so proud of the work we are achieving in reducing our carbon footprint and acting as leaders in sustainability here in Napa Valley,” said St. Supéry CEO, Emma Swain, “We are immensely grateful to Jackson Family Wines and Familia Torres for founding IWCA and the tools for measuring and evaluating impact to move toward the net zero goal. I encourage our fellow vintners here in Napa Valley and beyond to join this important organization which has streamlined our ability to measure and report our progress.”About St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & WinerySt. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery, a CHANEL owned winery for the past decade, is one of the rare 100% estate-grown wineries in Napa Valley and specializes in sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon, and red Bordeaux varieties. Founded in 1983, St. Supéry is Certified Napa Green Vineyard and Winery, as well as a Gold Member of International Wineries for Climate Action. The winery is located in the renowned Rutherford growing region in the heart of Napa Valley and offers wine tastings and tours seven days a week. Visit the winery to learn more www.stsupery.com About IWCAInternational Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) was founded in February 2019 by Familia Torres (Spain) and Jackson Family Wines (USA), two leading wine families deeply rooted in environmental stewardship with a passion to preserve the world’s great wine heritage in the face of climate change. IWCA is a collaborative working group that addresses climate change through innovative carbon reduction strategies. IWCA’s objective is for all members to commit to becoming Net Zero by 2050 across Scopes 1-3, ensuring constant reductions to meet intermediate targets by 2030. IWCA received the 2019 Wine Enthusiast Social Visionary Wine Star Award and the 2021 the drinks business Best Green Initiative Award for its leadership in galvanizing collaborative climate action across the wine industry. 2023 saw IWCA receive the IWC Industry Award for Best Social Responsibility and Environmental Initiative. IWCA joined the United Nations’ Race to Zero campaign in 2021 and became the first facilitator and champion within the wine and agricultural industries to build momentum and support for immediate solutions that help move wine producers and vineyard owners closer to becoming climate positive.

