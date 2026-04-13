Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, Launches Synaps9.com
The First AI Management Platform for OTC Public Companies
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:pnxp)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCID: PNXP) (“Autonomous Holdings”, "SYNAPS9" or the “Company”), today announced the official launch of synaps9.com, the public-facing website for its proprietary 🤖 AI management platform designed exclusively for micro-cap public companies trading on OTC Markets.
Synaps9 is positioned as the first platform to deploy a complete AI executive team — comprising an AI CEO, AI CFO, AI CMO, AI COO, AI CTO, and AI General Counsel — to manage the day-to-day operations of OTC public company issuers. The website serves as both a product demonstration environment and the primary onboarding gateway for prospective issuer clients.
“Over 12,000 companies trade on OTC Markets, and the vast majority operate without consistent shareholder communications, timely filings, or professional investor relations infrastructure — not because they don’t want to, but because the cost of maintaining that infrastructure has been prohibitive,” said Frank Yglesias, Chairman and CEO of Pineapple Express Cannabis Company “Synaps9 changes the economics entirely. For $999 per month, first month free, an issuer gets a full AI C-Suite that handles SEC filings, press releases, IR website management, email infrastructure, corporate governance, and compliance monitoring — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Platform Highlights
The Synaps9 website at synaps9.com features:
• AI Executive Team Overview — Detailed profiles of all six AI agents and their operational responsibilities, from financial statement preparation and EDGAR filing automation to press release drafting, email infrastructure management, and corporate governance document generation.
• Interactive Chat Demo — A dual-track demonstration environment allowing visitors to experience the platform from two perspectives: as an OTC public company issuer exploring management capabilities, and as an investor or shareholder interacting with an AI-powered communications interface.
• Live Shareholder Chat — A functional API-connected chat component demonstrating Synaps9’s real-time shareholder engagement capabilities, showcasing how issuers can provide instant, AI-driven responses to investor inquiries.
• Issuer Onboarding Flow — A clear onboarding timeline and conversion pathway for public companies ready to deploy their own AI executive team, with direct contact at info@synaps9.com.
Technical Architecture
Synaps9 is built on a proprietary fork of the open-source Paperclip orchestration framework, which coordinates multi-agent AI systems through organizational hierarchies, budget controls, heartbeat scheduling, and runtime skill injection. The Company has developed domain-specific skill files for EDGAR filing automation, OTC Markets OTCID compliance, transfer agent reconciliation, newswire-format press release generation, and securities law compliance checklists. Base compute runs on AUTON-8 RELAY for standard operational tasks, with AUTON-9 PRIME available on a usage basis for complex reasoning tasks such as debt restructuring analysis, M&A scenario modeling, or non-routine SEC correspondence.
Subscription Model
The Synaps9 platform is offered at a flat rate of $999 per month, which includes full setup, onboarding, all six AI agents, a white-label branded dashboard with custom domain, and base compute allocation. Additional compute for complex tasks is available on demand at usage-based pricing. There are no tiers, no feature gating, and no long-term contracts required.
“Every issuer gets the full platform on day one,” continued Yglesias. “We deliberately chose a single-price model because micro-cap companies don’t need sales complexity — they need their filings done on time, their shareholders informed, and their compliance current. Synaps9 handles all of that autonomously.”
About Us
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company dba 🤖 Autonomous Holdings (OTCID: PNXP) is a Nevada-incorporated, AI-managed public holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company develops and operates Synaps9, a proprietary AI platform that deploys autonomous executive teams to manage the day-to-day operations of micro-cap public companies. For $999 per month, each issuer receives six AI agents — AI CEO, AI CFO, AI CMO, AI COO, AI CTO, and AI General Counsel — within a branded white-label dashboard that autonomously executes SEC filings, shareholder communications, press releases, investor relations, email infrastructure, website management, corporate governance, and compliance monitoring. The platform is built on a proprietary fork of the open-source Paperclip orchestration framework with domain-specific skill files for EDGAR filing automation, OTC Markets OTCID compliance, and transfer agent reconciliation — creating the first vertical SaaS product purpose-built for the 11,000+ companies trading on OTC Markets.
🚨 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 🚨
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations about future events and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Synaps9, AI platform capabilities, autonomous agent performance, accuracy of AI-generated SEC filings and legal documents, regulatory developments affecting artificial intelligence in securities compliance, and technological advancements are subject to these risks. AI-generated filings, shareholder communications, and legal documents require human review and approval before submission. The AI General Counsel agent does not constitute legal advice. Investors should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and are encouraged to conduct independent due diligence.
Frank Yglesias
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company
frank@synapsd9.com
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