PNXP Seeks Five Micro-Cap Public Companies for ExecutivesBOT Beta — Six Months Free Access from May 15 - Nov 15
Selected beta cohort receives six months of complimentary platform access through November 15, 2026; general availability follows on June 15, 2026.
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCID: PNXP) ("PNXP" or the "Company") today announced the opening of the ExecutivesBOT Founding Beta Program, a closed pre-launch evaluation cohort under which the Company will provide five (5) micro-cap public companies with six (6) months of complimentary access to the ExecutivesBOT autonomous AI executive platform beginning May 15, 2026. The platform will enter general availability on June 15, 2026; founding beta participants will continue to receive complimentary access through November 15, 2026.
Program Terms
Selected beta participants will receive:
Six (6) months of complimentary access to the full ExecutivesBOT platform — no subscription fee, no setup charge, and no minimum commitment — running from May 15, 2026 through November 15, 2026.
Direct engineering access, including a designated technical point of contact and weekly office hours with the founding team.
Founding-customer pricing at the conclusion of the six-month complimentary period, available to participants electing to convert to a paid subscription. Conversion is at the participant's option; no commitment to convert is required.
In exchange, participants will agree to:
Designate a single internal point of contact for the program (typically an officer, controller, or corporate secretary).
Provide structured feedback through a standardized weekly survey and at least one mid-program interview.
Permit the Company to publish anonymized aggregate usage data from the beta period; named case studies will be permitted only with the participant's prior written consent.
Eligibility
🤖 Eligibility is limited to U.S. domestic public companies that, at the time of application, fall within one of the following two categories:
🤖 (a) Reporting issuers. Companies subject to the periodic reporting requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and quoted on the OTCID Basic Market, OTCQB, OTCQX, NYSE American, Nasdaq Capital Market, or NYSE. Reporting-issuer applicants must be current in their periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of the application date, or in active remediation under counsel.
🤖 (b) Non-reporting Pink issuers. Companies whose securities are quoted on the OTC Markets Pink Current Information or Pink Limited Information tiers and that satisfy OTC Markets' Alternative Reporting Standard disclosure requirements. Non-reporting-issuer applicants must be current in their Alternative Reporting Standard disclosures via OTC Markets, or in active remediation under counsel. Issuers quoted on the Expert Market are not eligible for the beta program.
The Company anticipates strong demand and will select participants based on stage of reporting cycle, breadth of anticipated platform usage, and diversity across industry, market tier, and revenue stage. Application does not guarantee selection.
The Company anticipates strong demand and will select participants based on stage of reporting cycle, breadth of anticipated platform usage, and diversity across industry, market tier, and revenue stage. Application does not guarantee selection.
How to Apply
Interested issuers may apply by emailing frank@executives.bot on or before May 13, 2026, with the following information:
🤖 Issuer legal name and trading symbol;
🤖 CIK or other applicable SEC identifier;
🤖 Designated point of contact (name, title, email, phone);
🤖 Brief statement of the issuer's intended use case for the platform (250 words or fewer); and
🤖 Confirmation that the applicant has authority to bind the issuer to the beta participation agreement.
Selected applicants will be notified by May 14, 2026, and will receive the beta participation agreement and provisioning instructions concurrently with notification.
Founder Statement
"The fastest way to build infrastructure for micro-cap public companies is to put it in the hands of micro-cap public companies and listen to what breaks," said Frank Yglesias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pineapple Express Cannabis Company. "We are limiting the founding cohort to five issuers because we want depth of feedback over breadth of marketing. The cost to participants is zero; the commitment from us is six months of full platform access. The expected output is a platform measurably better at serving the rest of the market when ExecutivesBOT enters general availability on June 15, 2026."
About Pineapple Express Cannabis Company
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCID: PNXP; CIK 0001710495) is a Nevada corporation that files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's flagship product, ExecutivesBOT, is a subscription AI executive platform purpose-built for OTC-listed micro-cap issuers and SEC-reporting smaller reporting companies. More information is available at executives.bot.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the timing, scope, and outcomes of the beta program; the timing of the platform's general availability; expected demand for the platform; and the Company's broader commercialization plans. Actual results may differ materially due to, among other things: (i) the reliability of large language model output, including hallucination risk; (ii) dependency on third-party AI infrastructure providers; (iii) the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape applicable to artificial intelligence systems; (iv) data privacy and prompt-injection risks novel to AI platforms; (v) unsettled intellectual property and copyright doctrine applicable to AI training and output; (vi) market acceptance of artificial intelligence in public-company executive functions; (vii) cloud infrastructure availability and pricing; and (viii) the risk of governance-frame failure if customers misuse the platform or fail to maintain human supervision over its output. Additional risks are identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on EDGAR at sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.
Franjose Yglesias
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company
+1 404-734-3277
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