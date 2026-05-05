Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Engages Boladale Lawal & Co. (PCAOB ID 6993) as Auditors
PNXP retains Boladale Lawal & Co. (PCAOB ID 6993) as independent auditor for fiscal year ended January 31, 2026.
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCID: PNXP) ("PNXP" or the "Company") today announced that, on April 25, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved the engagement of Boladale Lawal & Co. (Chartered Accountants), PCAOB ID 6993, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm to audit the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026 ("FY26").
Boladale Lawal & Co. is a Lagos-based chartered accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB"). The firm has been engaged to complete the audit of the Company's FY26 financial statements for inclusion in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.
In connection with the engagement of Boladale Lawal & Co., the Company concurrently dismissed its predecessor independent registered public accounting firm, Aloba Awomolo & Partners (PCAOB ID 7275).
"Engaging a PCAOB-registered firm to complete our FY26 audit reflects the Company's commitment to a disciplined, supervised audit process as we execute on our strategic transition to AI-enabled corporate operations," said Frank Yglesias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We appreciate Aloba Awomolo & Partners' work on prior periods and look forward to completing the FY26 audit cycle with Boladale Lawal & Co."
ExecutivesBOT — the Company's autonomous AI executive platform purpose-built for micro-cap public companies — enters general availability in late May 2026 at executives.bot. The platform is licensed at $999 per issuer per month, billed month-to-month with no minimum commitment, no termination fee, and no setup charge. Issuers prepaying six (6) months of service in advance receive a 20% discount off list rate; twelve (12) months prepaid receives a 50% discount. A further 15% discount applies to any subscription paid in Bitcoin (BTC), stackable with the prepayment tiers. All invoices are cryptographically signed and retained for seven years consistent with the recordkeeping standards under 17 CFR § 240.17a-4.
About Pineapple Express Cannabis Company
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCID: PNXP; CIK 0001710495) is a Nevada corporation that files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's flagship product, ExecutivesBOT, is a subscription AI executive platform purpose-built for OTC-listed micro-cap issuers and SEC-reporting smaller reporting companies. More information is available at executives.bot.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations for the timing, scope, and completion of its FY26 audit, the contents of the audit report, the Company's ability to remain current in its periodic reporting obligations, and the Company's broader strategic transition. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to: the auditor's findings and the contents of any audit report (including any qualification, modification, or going-concern paragraph); the discovery of material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting; the Company's limited operating capital and history of operating losses; the Company's ability to satisfy its obligations to creditors as they become due; and other risks identified in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on EDGAR. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.
Franjose Yglesias
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company
+1 404-734-3277
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