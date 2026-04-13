Unprepared Hikers Assisted on Mount Monadnock

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

April 13, 2026

Jaffrey, NH – On April 10 at 8:20 p.m., Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were contacted by the New Hampshire State Police Dispatch Center. Conservation Officers were advised that a group of hikers on Mount Monadnock were calling for help. A group of three minor hikers from Massachusetts, who were not dressed for the falling temperatures, did not have proper footwear or gear for the snow and ice, and had no lights, were stranded on the Red Spot Trail.

A pair of Conservation Officers hiked up to the group of stranded hikers making contact on the Old Ski Path Trail at approximately 10:10 p.m. The hikers were given the necessary gear to hike down to the Monadnock Headquarters located on Poole Road with assistance, arriving just after 11:00 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers that even though the weather is warming up, icy and winter-like conditions can still exist on the summits of New Hampshires’ mountains. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.hikeSafe.com. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.