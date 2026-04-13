G Force Security Launches Advanced Construction Site Protection Program to Combat Rising Theft in Canada

G Force Security patrol and surveillance systems protecting a construction site from theft and vandalism in Canada G Force Security mobile patrol unit monitoring a construction site to prevent theft and unauthorized access G Force Security advanced surveillance and monitoring system providing 24/7 protection for construction sites

New AI-driven security program combines mobile patrol, surveillance, and trained guards to reduce construction site theft across Canada.

G Force Security is a Canadian provider of uniformed guards, mobile patrol, virtual monitoring, and specialized protection for commercial, industrial, and construction sectors nationwide.” — Salman Rehan

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G Force Security Introduces Advanced Construction Site Protection Program to Combat Rising Equipment Theft in Canada

G Force Security, one of Canada's leading ISO 9001:2015 certified security service providers, has officially launched its Advanced Construction Site Protection Program, a purpose-built security solution designed to address the escalating crisis of equipment theft and vandalism at active construction sites across the country. The program combines round-the-clock mobile patrol units, AI-assisted surveillance technology, and on-site security personnel trained specifically for the construction environment.

Construction site theft has become a significant financial burden for contractors and developers in Canada. The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimates that equipment theft from job sites costs the construction industry hundreds of millions of dollars annually, with losses encompassing heavy machinery, copper wiring, tools, lumber, and fuel. A single incident can derail project timelines by weeks and trigger costly insurance claims.

G Force Security developed this program in direct response to a growing volume of requests from general contractors, project owners, and subcontractors who have been seeking a security partner with both the operational reach and the technical infrastructure to protect active sites at any phase of development.

A Layered Security Approach Built for Job Sites

The Advanced Construction Site Protection Program operates on a multi-layer model. Dedicated security officers stationed at site entry and exit points conduct access control checks throughout the day and into the night, verifying credentials, logging visitor activity, and managing equipment movement. Mobile patrol vehicles conduct timed and randomized perimeter sweeps, ensuring that any attempt to breach the site perimeter is detected and responded to quickly. All patrol activities are GPS-tracked and logged in real time, giving project managers a verifiable record of security coverage at all times.

Surveillance infrastructure is installed at each enrolled site and includes high-definition PTZ cameras, motion-activated lighting, and intrusion detection sensors that feed directly into G Force Security's central monitoring station. When a sensor is triggered after hours, the monitoring team initiates immediate contact with the on-duty patrol officer, who responds to the location while the team alerts local law enforcement if the situation warrants it. This combination of human presence and technology closes the response gap that has long made construction sites easy targets for organized theft rings.

"Construction site theft is not a minor inconvenience. It is a serious criminal activity that drives up project costs, delays timelines, and ultimately raises the price of housing and infrastructure for Canadians. Our Advanced Construction Site Protection Program was built to give developers and contractors the security coverage they need to protect their investments and keep projects on schedule."

Salman Rehan, Chief Executive Officer, G Force Security

Technology That Works Around the Clock

One of the most common vulnerabilities on construction sites is the period between end of work and the following morning. Crews leave the site, equipment is staged, and materials worth thousands of dollars sit unattended in an environment that is difficult to fully enclose. G Force Security addresses this window directly. Virtual guarding technology allows the monitoring team to maintain active visual oversight of the site overnight without requiring a physical officer to be present at every point simultaneously. When the system detects unauthorized movement, a live operator assesses the situation and deploys a patrol unit or contacts emergency services within minutes. This model delivers the deterrence and response capability of full-time physical guarding at a cost structure that scales with the size and risk level of each project.

The program also includes a dedicated client portal where project managers can view patrol logs, incident reports, camera feeds, and response documentation in real time. This level of transparency is particularly valuable on multi-stakeholder projects where general contractors must report security performance to owners and insurers on a regular basis.

"We have invested heavily in the technology and the training that this kind of work requires. Our officers who are assigned to construction sites complete a specialized onboarding program that covers everything from equipment identification and access control protocols to emergency response procedures. Clients are not receiving a generic guard service. They are receiving a team that understands the construction environment and the specific risks that come with it."

Salman Rehan, Chief Executive Officer, G Force Security

Nationwide Coverage with CAMSC-Certified Standards

G Force Security holds both ISO 9001:2015 certification and CAMSC (Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council) certification, credentials that reflect the company's commitment to quality management and supplier diversity. The Advanced Construction Site Protection Program is available to construction projects across the Greater Toronto Area, the Golden Horseshoe, and select markets in British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec, with expansion into additional provinces planned for later in 2026.

The company has also partnered with several major insurance carriers to provide clients with documentation packages that support risk assessments and policy renewals. Projects enrolled in the program may qualify for reduced premiums depending on the insurer and the level of security coverage deployed. G Force Security works directly with brokers and underwriters to ensure that the security infrastructure in place meets the standards required for these assessments.

"The feedback we have received since opening enrollment has confirmed what we already knew. Developers and contractors want a security partner who takes accountability seriously. They want documentation, they want response times they can count on, and they want a team that communicates. That is exactly what this program delivers."

Salman Rehan, Chief Executive Officer, G Force Security

About G Force Security

G Force Security is a Canadian security services company holding ISO 9001:2015 and CAMSC certifications. The company provides uniformed security guard services, mobile patrol, virtual monitoring, and specialized site protection programs for commercial, industrial, and construction clients across Canada.

Media Contact

(905)-519-0101

info@gforcesecurity.ca

Unit #156 2nd Floor, 2960 Drew Road,

Mississauga, ON L4T 0A5

720 Sheppard Ave #1 Pickering, ON L1V 1G5

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