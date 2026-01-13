May Trucking Company Chooses ISAAC for Next-Generation In-Cab Technology

May Trucking vehicle using ISAAC platform

The fact that ISAAC is a consolidated provider that handles all aspects of telematics is a significant plus, leaving us with a single point of contact for all in-cab tech and telematics initiatives.”
— Clint Warner, May Trucking, VP of Maintenance & Fleet Technology
CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May Trucking Company has selected ISAAC Instruments’ technology to support its move to a tablet-based system and deliver an intuitive, next-generation in-cab solution for its fleet. This partnership results from a common vision between May Trucking Company and ISAAC regarding technological innovation and operational excellence.

Beth Tattershall, Vice-President of Business Development at ISAAC commented: “The goals outlined by May Trucking Company during our exploration process together clearly aligned with the very strengths of our platform. We’re both honored and excited about this partnership and look forward to serving May Trucking Company’s business objectives using ISAAC’s technology.”

May Trucking Company’s Vice President of Maintenance & Fleet Technology, Clint Warner, stresses some primary reasons for moving forward with ISAAC. “The fact that ISAAC is a consolidated provider that handles all aspects of telematics is a significant plus, leaving us with a single point of contact for all in-cab tech and telematics initiatives,” he says. “Also, their real-time, in-cab driver coaching tool is fair for drivers and caters to our objective for improving safety and fuel economy.”

Equally enthusiastic, ISAAC’s CEO and cofounder, Jacques DeLarochelliere, affirms that the ISAAC team is committed to delivering a seamless experience and helping May Trucking achieve its future fleet management goals. “We can only feel proud and privileged to work alongside May Trucking in their quest for efficiency while improving the lives of their drivers through advanced technology. Their people-first culture feels like home to us, as it’s also one of our core values.”

Other reasons that drove this partnership include the use of a corporate device for running company operations and having an open platform that can integrate other corporate applications. The capacity for eventually leveraging Freightliner Bosch devices as the gateway for ISAAC ELD’s was also a strong suit.

About May Trucking Company
Founded in 1945 in Payette, Idaho, the company that began with just three tractors today operates a modern fleet of tractors nationwide, offering dry and temperature-controlled freight services. With more than 80 years of industry experience, the company emphasizes a “Big Enough to Succeed, Small Enough to Care” philosophy, prioritizing safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Drivers are recognized as the company’s most valuable asset, supported with top-tier equipment, competitive pay and benefits, and family centered operations that help them balance work and home life.

About ISAAC Instruments
ISAAC partners with North American fleets to simplify trucking with a reliable, user-friendly platform and in-cab technology that goes way beyond ELDs. We help carriers reduce costs and keep the wheels turning while boosting safety, compliance, and driver happiness. ISAAC’s real-time, in-cab coaching fosters eco-driving for significant fuel savings and safer highways. With ISAAC’s open platform and advanced systems integration, you can integrate all your business apps on a single device and keep your drivers and office team working smoothly. Add artificial intelligence (AI) reporting for informed decision-making, and you’re all set. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and is established among leading fleets across the United States. ISAAC holds a DTTS certification from the U.S. Department of Defense and is a proud member of the U.S. Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1), an elite group of suppliers committed to improving the trucking industry. For more information, visit www.isaacinstruments.com.

Pamela Sauro
ISAAC Instruments
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

May Trucking Company Chooses ISAAC for Next-Generation In-Cab Technology

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Pamela Sauro
ISAAC Instruments
Company/Organization
ISAAC
3121 Bridge Ave
Cleveland, Ohio, 44113
United States
+1 503-740-0177
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond ELDs. We partner with trucking companies to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. We provide a reliable, comprehensive open platform that allows fleets to integrate all of their business apps on a single device. Our real-time, in-cab coaching supports eco-driving for unparalleled fuel savings and safer highways, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology empowers informed decision-making. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and has a rapidly growing presence among top-performing fleets across the United States. ISAAC is a proud member of the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1), an elite group of suppliers committed to industry improvement.

www.isaacinstruments.com

More From This Author
May Trucking Company Chooses ISAAC for Next-Generation In-Cab Technology
ISAAC Announces Strategic Agreement with Daimler Truck to Simplify Deployment of ISAAC Tech
ISAAC Awards Recognize Commitment to Safety & Compliance, Eco-Efficiency and Driver Happiness
View All Stories From This Author