May Trucking Company Chooses ISAAC for Next-Generation In-Cab Technology
The fact that ISAAC is a consolidated provider that handles all aspects of telematics is a significant plus, leaving us with a single point of contact for all in-cab tech and telematics initiatives.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May Trucking Company has selected ISAAC Instruments’ technology to support its move to a tablet-based system and deliver an intuitive, next-generation in-cab solution for its fleet. This partnership results from a common vision between May Trucking Company and ISAAC regarding technological innovation and operational excellence.
Beth Tattershall, Vice-President of Business Development at ISAAC commented: “The goals outlined by May Trucking Company during our exploration process together clearly aligned with the very strengths of our platform. We’re both honored and excited about this partnership and look forward to serving May Trucking Company’s business objectives using ISAAC’s technology.”
May Trucking Company’s Vice President of Maintenance & Fleet Technology, Clint Warner, stresses some primary reasons for moving forward with ISAAC. “The fact that ISAAC is a consolidated provider that handles all aspects of telematics is a significant plus, leaving us with a single point of contact for all in-cab tech and telematics initiatives,” he says. “Also, their real-time, in-cab driver coaching tool is fair for drivers and caters to our objective for improving safety and fuel economy.”
Equally enthusiastic, ISAAC’s CEO and cofounder, Jacques DeLarochelliere, affirms that the ISAAC team is committed to delivering a seamless experience and helping May Trucking achieve its future fleet management goals. “We can only feel proud and privileged to work alongside May Trucking in their quest for efficiency while improving the lives of their drivers through advanced technology. Their people-first culture feels like home to us, as it’s also one of our core values.”
Other reasons that drove this partnership include the use of a corporate device for running company operations and having an open platform that can integrate other corporate applications. The capacity for eventually leveraging Freightliner Bosch devices as the gateway for ISAAC ELD’s was also a strong suit.
About May Trucking Company
Founded in 1945 in Payette, Idaho, the company that began with just three tractors today operates a modern fleet of tractors nationwide, offering dry and temperature-controlled freight services. With more than 80 years of industry experience, the company emphasizes a “Big Enough to Succeed, Small Enough to Care” philosophy, prioritizing safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Drivers are recognized as the company’s most valuable asset, supported with top-tier equipment, competitive pay and benefits, and family centered operations that help them balance work and home life.
About ISAAC Instruments
ISAAC partners with North American fleets to simplify trucking with a reliable, user-friendly platform and in-cab technology that goes way beyond ELDs. We help carriers reduce costs and keep the wheels turning while boosting safety, compliance, and driver happiness. ISAAC’s real-time, in-cab coaching fosters eco-driving for significant fuel savings and safer highways. With ISAAC’s open platform and advanced systems integration, you can integrate all your business apps on a single device and keep your drivers and office team working smoothly. Add artificial intelligence (AI) reporting for informed decision-making, and you’re all set. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and is established among leading fleets across the United States. ISAAC holds a DTTS certification from the U.S. Department of Defense and is a proud member of the U.S. Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1), an elite group of suppliers committed to improving the trucking industry. For more information, visit www.isaacinstruments.com.
