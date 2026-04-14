CRUCIBEL COSINT System

Other platforms give you dashboards. CRUCIBEL gives you COSINT - the closest thing to a crystal ball we've seen.” — Dino Garner, Founder of CRUCIBEL

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dino Garner, founder of CRUCIBEL and co-principal of Frontier Insights LLC, today congratulated Spanish startup Golden Owl (Datintel S.L.) on its €1.4 million seed round to build an “anticipatory intelligence operating system.”“Every signal we track has a human cost attached to it. We never forget that,” Garner said. “The world needs more organizations like Golden Owl, building tools to illuminate the connections that institutions cannot see on their own. We congratulate Golden Owl on the funding and the vision, and we welcome good company to stimulate growth in this field.”CRUCIBEL has been operational since early February 2026, running two live situation reports (SITREP) theaters—the Iran/Middle East war and the Taiwan-China collision course—across 100 domains each, with more than eighty published papers and a weekly broadcast series called The Bell. Garner emphasized that the nascent field of Convergence Open-Source Intelligence, or COSINT , is only beginning to be explored and has unlimited potential.“When the system fails, you tear it apart, find exactly what broke, redesign the architecture so it cannot break the same way twice, and get back to work before the next signal arrives,” Garner said. "The early insights from the CRUCIBEL system , still in its validation phase, are astoundingly accurate , having been proven using million-permutation statistical analyses."About CRUCIBELCRUCIBEL is an independent publication and research laboratory spanning defense, science and tech, healthcare and medicine, markets, art and literature—anchored by COSINT (Convergence Open-Source Intelligence). Tagline: “Fire That Rings True.”About the FounderDino Garner spent fifteen years in biophysics research before enlisting in the U.S. Army at age 35, serving as an Airborne Ranger in the 75th Ranger Regiment. He subsequently conducted more than 220 international security missions. A New York Times bestselling ghostwriter and editor with two Pulitzer Prize nominations: AEROMASTERS and SILENT SCARS BOLD REMEDIES.

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