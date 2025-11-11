Pulitzer Prize-Nominated Authors Introduce Book on Post-Trauma Healing at Veterans Day Event

New Book "SILENT SCARS, BOLD REMEDIES" Illuminates Revolutionary Paths to Healing Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries

Survivors need more than just survival. They need validation, knowledge and remedies that honor both the science and the soul.” — Liz Fetter

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking contribution to trauma recovery and modern mental health care, authors Dino Garner, a U.S. military veteran and Liz Fetter, an advocate for trauma healing, announce the release of their monumental 1000-page book, "SILENT SCARS, BOLD REMEDIES: Cutting-Edge Care and Healing for Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries".Drawing on the latest clinical research, holistic therapies, and lived experiences, "SILENT SCARS, BOLD REMEDIES" serves as a comprehensive reference for healthcare professionals, veterans, survivors and families navigating the long journey of post-traumatic healing. The book explores both traditional and innovative treatments from advanced neuroscience and somatic therapies to mindfulness, community reintegration and peer-based healing frameworks, offering readers both scientific depth and compassionate understanding."Post Traumatic Stress isn't a disorder - it's an injury that deserves bold healing approaches", says co-author Dino Garner. "We wrote this book to bridge the gap between clinical treatment and human recovery." Wide-ranging in scope yet deeply personal in tone, "SILENT SCARS, BOLD REMEDIES" redefines how trauma is understood and treated, inspiring hope for millions living with visible wounds and silent scars."SILENT SCARS, BOLD REMEDIES Cutting-Edge Care and Healing from Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries" is available on Amazon.com on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025.About the AuthorsDino Garner is a former biophysicist, Army Ranger, and military photographer. He is a NEW YORK TIMES bestselling author and ghostwriter of more than 50 books, including the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book "AEROMASTERS: Celebrating a Century of the American Fighter Pilot, Vol 1."Liz Fetter is the author of "The Gift of Old-World Authenticity" in the bestselling book "The Keys to Authenticity" by Jack Canfield. A former technology CEO, she serves on public company Boards of Directors, and is an investor. She is co-author of "AEROMASTERS: Celebrating a Century of the American Fighter Pilot, Vol 1" and is working on several new books.

