Pulitzer Prize-Nominated Authors Introduce Book on Post-Trauma Healing at Veterans Day Event
New Book "SILENT SCARS, BOLD REMEDIES" Illuminates Revolutionary Paths to Healing Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries
Drawing on the latest clinical research, holistic therapies, and lived experiences, "SILENT SCARS, BOLD REMEDIES" serves as a comprehensive reference for healthcare professionals, veterans, survivors and families navigating the long journey of post-traumatic healing. The book explores both traditional and innovative treatments from advanced neuroscience and somatic therapies to mindfulness, community reintegration and peer-based healing frameworks, offering readers both scientific depth and compassionate understanding.
"Post Traumatic Stress isn't a disorder - it's an injury that deserves bold healing approaches", says co-author Dino Garner. "We wrote this book to bridge the gap between clinical treatment and human recovery." Wide-ranging in scope yet deeply personal in tone, "SILENT SCARS, BOLD REMEDIES" redefines how trauma is understood and treated, inspiring hope for millions living with visible wounds and silent scars.
"SILENT SCARS, BOLD REMEDIES Cutting-Edge Care and Healing from Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries" is available on Amazon.com on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025.
About the Authors
Dino Garner is a former biophysicist, Army Ranger, and military photographer. He is a NEW YORK TIMES bestselling author and ghostwriter of more than 50 books, including the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book "AEROMASTERS: Celebrating a Century of the American Fighter Pilot, Vol 1."
Liz Fetter is the author of "The Gift of Old-World Authenticity" in the bestselling book "The Keys to Authenticity" by Jack Canfield. A former technology CEO, she serves on public company Boards of Directors, and is an investor. She is co-author of "AEROMASTERS: Celebrating a Century of the American Fighter Pilot, Vol 1" and is working on several new books.
