The Race to the Stage: The Oakland Comedy Dash Returns

2026 Oakland Comedy Dash Poster 2026 Oakland Comedy Dash Flyer Comedy Oakland Logo Oakland Comedy Dash Logo

2 Nights. 3 Simultaneous Shows. A Dozen Comics On The Run Each Night. One Hilarious Comedy Relay Across the City.

Comedy Utopia in Oakland” — Peter Hartlaub, SF Chronicle

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedy Oakland, the multi-year winner of "Best Comedy Night" in the East Bay Express Reader’s Poll, is proud to announce the return of the Oakland Comedy Dash (OCD). Taking place on Friday May 8th and Saturday May 9th, 2026, this high-energy event features 20+ world-class comedians in a "relay-style" comedy marathon in the heart of Oakland.

The Oakland Comedy Dash is a unique theatrical experiment: three venues within "dashing" distance of each other host simultaneous shows. As soon as a comedian finishes their performance at one venue, they must sprint to the next, and then the next, until they have performed at all three locations in a single night. The result is a fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled experience where audiences at every location are treated to a non-stop roster of elite talent from all across the country.

"We are thrilled to bring the Dash back to the streets of Oakland this May," says Samson Koletkar, founder of Comedy Oakland and co-creator of the event. "It captures the raw energy of the comedy hustle. It’s a diverse lineup of veterans and rising stars who are all literally running to make you laugh. It’s chaotic, it’s fast, and it’s easily the most fun weekend of the year for comedy fans."

The 2026 lineup features a powerhouse of talent, including performers featured on Comedy Central, NBC, Break Out Festival, New York Comedy Festival, Night at the Apollo, The Greek Comedy Festival, alongside Make Me Laugh Albany Winner, Funniest Person in Austin Finalist, U.S. Comedy Contest Finalist, San Francisco Comedy Competition Semi-Finalist, and more...

Event Highlights:

3 Simultaneous Shows: Each night kicks off at 8:00 PM across three Oakland venues.

Elite Talent: 12 different comedians per night, totaling 2 dozen performers over the weekend.

A Comedy Utopia: Produced by Comedy Oakland, known for its diverse lineups and lack of "drink minimums" or hidden fees.

Community Spirit: Produced in partnership with Oakland Comedy Festival to showcase the vibrant comedian culture of Oakland and beyond.

Tickets are expected to sell out. For more information, full comedian lineups, and to purchase tickets, visit comedyoakland.com

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