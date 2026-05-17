Desi Comedy Fest Brings Its Acclaimed South Asian Comedy Showcase to Detroit for One Night Only

DCF Detroit Flyer Desi Comedy Fest Logo

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DETROIT, MI — A city built on grit, culture, music, and reinvention is about to get a night of fearless laughter. Desi Comedy Fest is bringing its nationally acclaimed stand-up showcase to Detroit for a special one-night-only performance on Saturday, May 30 at Mic Drop Comedy.

After more than a decade of sold-out performances and packed houses across the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond, Desi Comedy Fest continues its national expansion with its first major Midwest run.

Founded in 2014 by comedians Samson Koletkar and Abhay Nadkarni, Desi Comedy Fest has become one of North America’s longest-running South Asian comedy festivals, showcasing diverse comedic voices and breaking stereotypes through smart, fearless stand-up comedy.

Democracy, hypocrisy, American life, desi strife, identity crises, Scorpios, Pisces — nothing is off limits. Expect sharp observations, fearless storytelling, cultural chaos, and big laughs from comedians tackling modern life from every possible angle.

“Desi Comedy Fest started as an experiment to create a platform for South Asian comedians in America,” said co-founder Samson Koletkar. “More than a decade later, we’re excited to bring that energy to Detroit — a city with incredible resilience, creativity, and cultural pride. We can’t wait to introduce Midwest audiences to what we’ve been building on the coasts.”

“Comedy audiences today want authenticity and originality,” added co-founder Abhay Nadkarni. “Detroit has always embraced artists with something real to say, and this lineup brings exactly that — smart stand-up comedy that’s personal, sharp, and wildly funny.”

The festival’s Detroit stop also highlights an exciting partnership with Mic Drop Comedy, one of the region’s growing independent comedy venues helping cultivate live stand-up experiences and diverse comedic voices in the city.

Since launching in 2014, Desi Comedy Fest has produced more than 75 shows featuring over 250 comedians across cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto, New York, Boston, Washington, DC, and India.

The Detroit lineup features:

• SAMSON KOLETKAR: Co-founder of Desi Comedy Fest and the world’s only Indian Jewish stand-up comedian, known for his wit, warmth and clean humor. Named one of Silicon India’s “10 Indian Comedians Who Found Success in the U.S.,” he has been featured on NPR, NBC, CBS, NDTV, The Times of India, Ha’aretz, and jWeekly, and was a semi-finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition.

• ABHAY NADKARNI: Co-founder of the festival, born in Delhi and raised in Doha and Bangalore. A nationally touring comedian with an Amazon Prime special, Brown Jesus, he has appeared at Montreal Just For Laughs and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, bringing a globally shaped perspective to audiences across the country.

• Atul Patel is a Minneapolis-based Indian-American comedian known for his clever, observational humor that blends the wit of Jerry Seinfeld, the absurdity of Mitch Hedberg, and the nerdy charm of Demetri Martin. Originally from Cleveland, Atul mines comedy from his life as a middle-aged, multicultural vegetarian navigating the Midwest. With a laid-back delivery and sharp writing, he delivers jokes that are both thoughtful and laugh-out-loud funny. A two-time 4th place finisher in the ACME Funniest Person Contest, Atul has performed internationally from Reykjavik to Tokyo and has headlined and produced shows across the Midwest. Atul Patel: wiser than he looks, funnier than you’d expect.

• Elizabeth Aziz is a Pakistani-American stand-up comedian, actress, and writer from Chicago. Her bold, introspective comedy explores identity, class, trauma, and spirituality with honesty and edge. She has performed at top venues including The Laugh Factory and Zanies, and has appeared in festivals such as the Limestone Comedy Festival and Chicago Women’s Funny Festival.

• Prateek Srivastava is a nationally touring Indian-American stand-up comedian, writer, and actor based in Chicago. His debut comedy album Nick and Sheila’s Kid debuted #1 on both the iTunes and Amazon comedy charts. A StandUp NBC finalist who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Prateek is known for blending personal storytelling, immigrant family dynamics, and neurotic charm into sharp, relatable comedy.​

EVENT DETAILS

Desi Comedy Fest — Detroit

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Mic Drop Comedy

Detroit, Michigan

Tickets and information available at:

www.DesiComedyFest.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Desi Comedy Fest

www.DesiComedyFest.com

Desi Comedy Fest Trailer

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