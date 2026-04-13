Synergy Logistics Launches ORCA, the Groundbreaking Resilient Warehouse Management System

Introducing a New Paradigm for Warehouse Resilience

ORCA ensures continuous warehouse operations even during full connectivity loss, delivering the resilience businesses need to avoid costly downtime.” — Brian Kirst, Chief Operating Officer at Synergy Logistics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergy Logistics , the trusted maker of SnapFulfil, today announced its latest innovation in warehouse management systems (WMS), ORCA , at MODEX in Atlanta. Engineered with resilience as a foundational principle, ORCA addresses the critical vulnerabilities of cloud-dependent warehouses by integrating a hybrid architecture, ensuring operations continue seamlessly during disruptions and preventing costly downtime.The Rising Cost of Warehouse Downtime------------------------------------------------------Recent research conducted by Synergy reveals that warehouse downtime is no longer just an inconvenience but a significant operational threat, with 13% of warehouse operators and 3PLs reporting downtime costs exceeding $100,000 per hour. Moreover, 85% of respondents anticipate increased reliance on automation, further elevating the risks associated with system outages."The risk associated with cloud downtime is no longer hypothetical; it’s an existential threat," stated Brian Kirst, COO of Synergy Logistics. "With ORCA, we’re offering warehouses and fulfillment centers a robust and resilient solution that ensures continuous operation, even amid full connectivity losses. This is a fundamental shift in the industry and couldn’t come at a better time."ORCA's Hybrid Advantage: Always Operational-------------------------------------------------------------ORCA employs a unique hybrid approach, combining cloud orchestration with localized, on-premises operation. This configuration guarantees uninterrupted operation during full or partial connectivity loss, safeguarding essential warehouse workflows such as shipping, receiving, and inventory management.Recent widespread global cloud disruptions have underscored the urgent need for such resilient solutions. With ORCA, warehouses and logistics providers can confidently maintain productivity and avoid crippling financial losses.Enhanced Intelligence and Predictive Capabilities------------------------------------------------------------------Beyond resilience, ORCA incorporates deeply integrated artificial intelligence, engineered from the ground up to operate seamlessly within its hybrid environment. Unlike ‘bolt-on’ AI solutions, ORCA’s predictive management capabilities are deeply integrated and run locally, keeping AI-driven insights private and securely controlled within your warehouse operations. This embedded approach provides warehouse operators faster insights, more control over warehouse data, and real-time, actionable support. Operators benefit from immediate assistance, streamlined task management, and precise, data-driven decisions, delivering unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and responsiveness even amid connectivity disruptions.Technical Architecture Overview------------------------------------------ORCA introduces a modern, hybrid architecture based on Kubernetes-native containerized microservices and hardened Linux environments, blending on-premises resilience with cloud-based orchestration. Utilizing multi-node high-availability SQL databases, ORCA ensures continuous operational integrity and data consistency across sites. Its advanced design leverages self-healing Kubernetes clusters to minimize failure propagation, effectively isolate services, and ensure critical warehouse operations remain seamless during internet or cloud disruptions. Secure by design, ORCA incorporates multi-layered protections including encrypted communications, role-based access controls, and robust cybersecurity standards aligned with OWASP recommendations, setting a new benchmark in warehouse management system reliability and security.A Strategic Imperative for Today's Warehouse Operations---------------------------------------------------------------------------"Organizations can no longer afford to ignore the costs of downtime and cybersecurity risks. With ORCA, Synergy provides not just continuity, but a competitive advantage," Kirst emphasized. "This solution represents the next step forward for the industry, ensuring that operations remain resilient in an increasingly volatile digital landscape."Hugh Stevens, Founder and Chairman of Synergy Logistics and the visionary behind the ORCA paradigm shift, added, “In chaotic times, you need to control your destiny. ORCA was built precisely to empower warehouse operators with the tools to maintain that control, ensuring operational continuity, local intelligence, and resilient performance regardless of external challenges.”Availability and Further Information-----------------------------------------------ORCA is launching soon for warehouses and logistics providers looking to strengthen their operational resilience and harness the power of hybrid architecture. The Synergy Logistics team is on-site at MODEX in Atlanta to discuss the future of resilient warehouse operations. Meet us at booth C15379 to see how your operations can be transformed through an always-on, scalable, robust WMS.For more information, visit SnapFulfil’s website

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