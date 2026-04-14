6P Color to Demonstrate Display Optimization Breakthrough at AIX 2026 with RAVE Aerospace

Live side-by-side showcase reveals how advanced color processing unlocks untapped performance in existing display systems

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6P Color will showcase its latest advancements in display optimization at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) 2026 in Hamburg this April, in collaboration with RAVE Aerospace, a leading provider of in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) solutions and formerly part of Safran. With deep roots in one of the world’s most established aerospace technology organizations, RAVE brings decades of expertise in delivering high-performance display systems to global airline fleets. The live demonstration will feature a side-by-side comparison highlighting how 6P Color’s technology enhances color performance on existing display hardware, without requiring changes to the underlying system.

At the center of the demonstration is 6P Color’s proprietary Color Engine and native gamut mapping capability, which work together to measure a display’s true color limits and optimize how color data is rendered within those boundaries. The result is a visibly richer, more accurate image, unlocking performance that is otherwise constrained by traditional color standards and data formats.

Rather than introducing new hardware or requiring a full system overhaul, 6P Color’s approach focuses on maximizing what today’s displays are already capable of delivering.

At AIX, attendees will see a direct comparison between an unmodified display and the same display enhanced with 6P Color’s processing—demonstrating improvements in vibrancy, depth, and overall visual fidelity.

“This is about unlocking performance that’s already there but currently inaccessible,” said Bob Scaglione, CEO of 6P Color. “Most display systems are operating inside constraints imposed by legacy color formats. Our approach removes those constraints at the processing level, allowing the display to perform closer to its true potential. When you see the side-by-side comparison, the difference is immediate.”

The demonstration, hosted within RAVE Aerospace’s booth, reflects a shared focus on advancing passenger experience through practical, high-impact innovation.

“At RAVE Aerospace, we’re focused on technologies that deliver meaningful improvements without adding unnecessary complexity,” said Ben Asmar, Vice President, Products and Strategy at RAVE Aerospace. “6P Color transforms existing displays with a remarkable visual upgrade that’s easy to deploy. You have to see it.”

The AIX showcase comes as 6P Color continues to build momentum toward broader commercialization, engaging OEMs and partners looking to elevate visual performance without disruptive system changes.

Attendees can experience the live demonstration at the RAVE Aerospace booth 3A10 in Hall B3, during AIX 2026 by appointment only. (appointments@rave.aero)

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