Athule Aero and eFusionX Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance High-Efficiency Drone Propeller Technology

Next-generation propulsion system delivers over 25% efficiency improvement with dramatically reduced acoustic signature for high-performance drone platforms.

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athule Aero, a developer of advanced propeller and propulsion technology, and eFusionX, an aerospace company specializing in solar-electric UAV systems, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop breakthrough propulsion system to enable solar-electric platforms.

The collaboration brings together Athule Aero’s innovative propeller and propulsion technologies with eFusionX’s drone platform development expertise to create an optimized propulsion system that improves efficiency by more than 25% while significantly reducing operational noise.

The new propulsion architecture is designed to enhance endurance, range, and mission capability for unmanned aerial systems operating in demanding environments where efficiency, acoustic performance, and reliability are essential.

“This collaboration represents a major advancement in drone propulsion performance,” said Tony Bacarella, CEO of Athule Aero. “By integrating our advanced propeller and propulsion technologies with eFusionX’s innovative platform development expertise, we are creating a new standard for efficient and quiet platforms.”

“Our partnership with Athule Aero directly supports our mission to develop next-generation aerial platforms that maximize performance and capability,” said Larry Williams, CEO of eFusionX. “Together, we are delivering meaningful gains in efficiency and noise reduction that can reshapes how advanced drone systems operate.”

The companies expect this collaboration to speed development of next-generation drone platforms for commercial, industrial, and advanced aerial applications where long flight times and low noise are critical.

Additional announcements regarding prototype demonstrations, testing milestones, and commercial deployment timelines are expected later this year.

About Athule Aero

Athule Aero develops advanced propeller and propulsion technologies focused on maximizing aerodynamic efficiency, reducing noise, and enhancing overall drone performance for next-generation aerial systems. Athule’s FAST platform (Fluid and Acoustics Simulation Technology), an AI/ML enabled design tool that compresses traditional design and simulation cycles enabling rapid development and delivery of US manufactured propellers. When combined with Athule’s patented Double Break technology can provide both noise reduction and efficiency gains.

Meet Athule Aero at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2026

Athule Aero Technologies will be exhibiting at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2026, Booth 17030, in Detroit, MI. The team will be available to discuss propulsion design challenges, provide demonstrations, and explore new engagement opportunities. UAV developers and manufacturers are also invited to enter a giveaway for a chance to win a free custom propeller design.

To schedule a meeting at XPONENTIAL or request a platform demonstration, contact Raymond Curtice at Raymond@Athule.com.

About eFusionX

eFusionX and its partners have developed advanced solar-electric UAS platforms, which feature open architecture for deploying various airborne assets and sensors, including AI integration for enhanced flight performance (dynamic soaring) and domain awareness. They carry multiple intelligence, communications, and surveillance payloads, offering long endurance (up to 24-hours) at significantly reduced operational costs. The platforms support persistent Line of Sight (LoS), BVLoS, and BLoS ISR operations based on aircraft configuration and mission profile. The solar/electric design provides ample power and payload capacity for government and commercial needs. This unique design uses no hydrocarbon fuel, resulting in silent operation with an undetectable acoustic signature, making detection and counter-UAS response more difficult. Most eFusionX UAS platforms are containerized for easy transport, air-drop capability, straightforward assembly and payload change, and feature low acquisition and operating costs.

Media Contacts:

Trey Baldwin

eFusionX

Treyb@efusionx-co.com

+1 859-605-2087

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