FotoCube Debuts ZolaHomeOS: The World’s First AI-Driven Home Operating System

ZolaHomeOS features a 3-in-1 Smart Calendar Frame with seamless multi-screen synchronization to align family life across every room. The zolaAI engine powers intelligent meal planning and automated scheduling to simplify household management. ZolaHomeOS ensures enterprise-grade privacy with ISO 27001, GDPR, and CCPA compliance while offering intelligent AI recipe generation.

FotoCube introduces ZolaHomeOS, a revolutionary AI-driven ecosystem featuring cross-protocol IoT control, privacy-first security, and seamless multi-screen sync

ZolaHomeOS is the world's first active HomeOS that creates a seamless bridge between fragmented ecosystems and daily family life.” — Matt Wang

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, CHINA, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FotoCube, a global leader in intelligent home hardware and software, is proud to announce the world premiere of ZolaHomeOS at the prestigious Hong Kong Electronics Fair. Representing the next evolution in ambient computing, ZolaHomeOS is the world’s first dedicated Home Operating System designed to transcend the limitations of traditional smart displays and fragmented IoT devices. By integrating the advanced zolaAI engine with a high-performance multi-screen hardware ecosystem, ZolaHomeOS establishes a new category: the "Family AI Brain."The Shift from Reactive Tools to Proactive IntelligenceFor years, the "smart home" has consisted of isolated devices—digital calendars, voice assistants, and smart light bulbs—that require constant manual input and switching between disparate applications. ZolaHomeOS breaks this cycle by introducing an active intelligent agent that possesses "Family Memory.""The modern family doesn't need another screen; they need a system that understands their rhythm," said the FotoCube Product Team. "ZolaHomeOS is designed to be the nervous system of the house, moving away from passive responsive tools to a proactive partner that anticipates needs, manages schedules, and secures the household environment."zolaAI: The Engine of Domestic ProductivityAt the heart of the system is zolaAI, a multi-modal artificial intelligence specifically trained for household management. This "Family AI Brain" powers a suite of high-frequency "Essential Skills":Intelligent AI Calendar: Unlike static digital planners, zolaAI features autonomous conflict detection. It can recognize overlapping events and suggest optimizations. With multi-modal interaction, users can create events by simply speaking or snapping a photo of a physical school flyer.AI Smart Culinary Assistant: The system revolutionizes kitchen management through real-time recipe generation and meal planning. By analyzing the family’s dietary preferences and current refrigerator inventory, zolaAI creates personalized weekly menus, reducing food waste and decision fatigue.Comprehensive Logistics: ZolaHomeOS manages the intricate details of family life, including childcare habit tracking, household supply inventory, and automated bill management, effectively freeing up mental space for family members.Universal Connectivity with the "Claw" IoT HubOne of the most significant barriers to smart home adoption has been the "walled gardens" of tech giants. ZolaHomeOS eliminates this through its proprietary Claw driver—an omnipotent IoT engine.Matter & Cross-Protocol Integration: Claw is fully compatible with the Matter standard and features a built-in protocol bridge for Apple Home (HomeKit), Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.Unified Automation: Through ZolaHomeOS, users can orchestrate complex, multi-brand scenes. For example, a single "Good Night" command can simultaneously lock doors via Matter, close curtains via HomeKit, and trigger white noise on an Alexa-enabled speaker—all without ever opening a second app.A Multi-Screen Ecosystem with Zero-Lag SyncZolaHomeOS is not confined to a single device. It is a distributed system designed to keep the family organized in every room. The hardware lineup includes 10.1-inch bedroom frames, 15.6-inch kitchen displays, and 21-inch living room hubs. Utilizing optimized network architecture, the system supports 1-second real-time synchronization. An update made on a bedroom display is instantly visible across the entire home, ensuring that "one event" translates to "zero lag" in family coordination.Uncompromising Privacy: Enterprise-Grade Security for the HomeAs AI becomes more integrated into the private lives of consumers, FotoCube recognizes that data security is the ultimate priority. ZolaHomeOS is built on a "Privacy-First" architecture that treats family data with the same rigor as corporate financial records.ISO 27001 Certification: FotoCube’s information security management systems are certified to ISO 27001 standards, ensuring that internal processes meet the highest global benchmarks for data protection.GDPR & CCPA Compliance: Fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (EU) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (US), ZolaHomeOS guarantees users the right to data sovereignty. All personal data is encrypted, and users maintain absolute control over what the AI learns and retains.Active Digital Guardianship: The system integrates real-time security alerts directly into the calendar interface. From suspicious activity detected by doorbells to smart lock status, ZolaHomeOS acts as a vigilant guardian, providing peace of mind through a unified security dashboard.The Future of the HomeOSLooking forward, FotoCube aims to establish ZolaHomeOS as the definitive operating system for the intelligent home. With the Pro version supporting custom desktop card layouts and "homeOS" branding, the system offers a truly personalized interface that can be tailored to the specific aesthetic and functional needs of any household. From handwritten digital graffiti boards to high-definition AI image repair and art gallery modes, ZolaHomeOS is more than a tool—it is the foundation of a modern, artistic, and efficient family lifestyle.About FotoCube:FotoCube is an innovative technology brand dedicated to enhancing family connection through cutting-edge AI and IoT integration. Based on the vision of "Innovation for Connection," FotoCube develops hardware and software solutions that simplify the complexities of modern living. With the launch of ZolaHomeOS, the company is leading the transition toward truly autonomous and secure domestic intelligence.Contact:Email Address：business@ifotocube.comWebsite: ifotocube.comLinkedIn：linkedin.com/company/ifotocubeFacebook Group： www.facebook.com/share/g/18i4Duu6KL

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