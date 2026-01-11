FotoCube and Leading Hardware Partners Unveil Integrated AI Family Calendar Ecosystem at CES 2026

FotoCube’s New AI-Powered Calendar New product spotlight: Media interview at the CES broadcast studio Real-life photo of FotoCube's new AI Calendar

FotoCube debuts its proactive AI Family Calendar at CES 2026, partnering with Chitech to turn smart displays into "Family AI Agents" for 100,000+ global homes.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), FotoCube, a pioneer in family-centric artificial intelligence, joined forces with a consortium of strategic hardware partners, including Shenzhen Chitech Technology Co., Ltd., to announce the global launch of their next-generation AI Family Smart Calendar ecosystem.This joint debut marks a pivotal shift in the AI landscape, moving away from individual mobile assistants toward an integrated "Family AI Agent" designed for shared spaces. During the launch, FotoCube founder Matt Wang and Chitech General Manager Mao Qunying showcased how this hardware-software synergy is bringing "proactive intelligence" into the heart of the home.Eco-System Synergy: Soft and Hard IntegrationThe 2026 product line is the result of deep collaboration between FotoCube’s AI software architecture and high-performance hardware platforms provided by partners like Chitech.FotoCube (Software/AI): Provides the "brain," a proactive AI system that understands family relationships, prioritizes schedules, and offers smart recommendations (e.g., proactive school-run reminders).Chitech (Hardware): Delivers the 15-inch optimized smart display. With 17 years of manufacturing expertise, Chitech ensures the hardware is as "warm" and durable as a traditional household appliance but with the power of a modern tablet.Beyond Efficiency: A "Warm" Family HubThe partners highlighted that the new devices are more than just tools—they are emotional bridges. The "Magic Frame" feature, which uses AI to animate family photos, and the collaborative "Digital Graffiti" messaging system, are designed to enhance emotional connectivity."We are building a hub where children’s school activities, parents’ work, and family memories converge," said Matt Wang. "By partnering with manufacturing leaders like Chitech, we ensure that our AI vision is delivered in a high-quality, reliable device that fits seamlessly into the kitchen or living room."Market Traction and Strategic OutlookThe collaborative model is already seeing significant commercial success. Within six months of the initial rollout, the partners have shipped nearly 100,000 units, generating over $1 million in revenue across the U.S., Europe, and Australia. For 2026, the coalition aims for a 10x growth target, leveraging their combined supply chain and AI expertise.About FotoCubeFotoCube is an AI innovator focused on family-centric smart displays. By redefining time management as a collaborative family experience, FotoCube is creating the first "Proactive Family AI Agent."About Shenzhen Chitech Technology Co., Ltd.Founded in 2009, Chitech is a global leader in smart hardware manufacturing. Specializing in intelligent displays and tablet PCs, Chitech provides the industrial backbone for the world’s most innovative AI brands.Media Contact: Name: Matt Wang (Founder, FotoCube) Email: business@ifotocube.com Phone: +1 945-391-4534 Website: https://www.ifotocube.com/ Partner Contact: Name: Mao Qunying (GM, Shenzhen Chitech) Website: [Chitech Official Website]Media Assets:YouTube: CES 2026 Interview & Demo

CES Studio Interview: FotoCube & Chitech Unveil the Future of AI-Powered Family Smart Calendars

