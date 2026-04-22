Sakura Mobile 5G eSIM Transforms Connectivity for Japan Visitors with High-Speed Local Network Access

Sakura Mobile’s 5G unlimited data eSIM, delivering high-quality connectivity from a Japan-based provider. Sakura Mobile’s 5G eSIM offers stable domestic network access and reliable English-language support Steps to set up the eSIM How to activate eSIM(for iPhone) How to activate eSIM(for Android)

Sakura Mobile by Og Inc. offers an eSIM service for inbound tourists, providing stable high-speed connectivity without data limits.

SHINJUKU-KU, SHINJUKU, JAPAN, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inbound tourists in Japan face the challenge of unstable connectivity. Many available options route traffic through overseas network hubs, causing latency and reduced speeds.

Sakura Mobile, by Og Inc. directly uses networks operated by domestic carriers in Japan. By avoiding routing through foreign networks, it delivers fast and stable connectivity at a quality equivalent to that experienced by local users. As a locally based company, its deep understanding of Japan’s telecom environment and usage scenarios enables a strong support system when needed. This locally-focused approach ensures reliable assistance, allowing visitors to fully enjoy Japan without connectivity concerns.

This service directly utilizes domestic networks operated by Japanese carriers. Unlike typical travel connectivity services that route through overseas networks, it enables internet access at the same quality level as domestic users in Japan.

This minimizes lag during activities such as video calls, navigation apps, and real-time social media updates. It provides uninterrupted connectivity in urban areas as well as in regional destinations and while traveling on public transportation, covering a wide service area supported by Japan’s major carriers.

The main feature of the 5G eSIM is the absence of data usage caps. It is common practice that many “unlimited” services impose speed restrictions based on daily usage, however Sakura Mobile’s 5G eSIM allows use without concern for internet throttling. It is highly rated by users who require heavy data usage, such as video streaming and video calls, as well as long-term visitors who rely on eSIM as their primary connectivity solution.

Sakura Mobile’s eSIM can be purchased online via the official website and activated instantly by scanning a QR code. Without the need for a physical SIM card, there is no risk of loss, and travelers can begin using mobile data immediately upon arrival in Japan.

5G Unlimited data eSIM Plans

・7 days: ¥5,500

・15 days: ¥8,250

・21 days: ¥13,200

・30 days: ¥14,850

4G Unlimited data eSIM Plans

・7 days: ¥4,620

・15 days: ¥7,150

・21 days: ¥8,415

・30 days: ¥9,900

Notes:

1. All prices are tax inclusive. Please refer to the official website for the latest information.

2. These prices are listed as examples; plan duration can be selected flexibly.

3. 5G plans have no speed restrictions; 4G plans are limited after 3GB per day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.