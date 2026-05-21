Hiroshima Acupuncture Experience Introduces Private Wellness Sessions Overlooking Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Treatment room with tatami and shoji window panes overlooking Hiroshima Peace Park A quiet waiting area designed to reflect the atmosphere of peace Acupuncture is performed safely and carefully, using techniques that minimize discomfort. Treatments with acupuncture, moxibustion, and hand techniques gently restore body and mind A healing legacy: The first generation director and the original acupuncture clinic.

DEEP CALM Acupuncture & Japanese Massage opened in April 2026 near the Atomic Bomb Dome and Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

HIROSHIMA CITY, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new experience focused on both physical and mental well-being has opened beside the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima City.

DEEP CALM Acupuncture & Japanese Massage opened in central Hiroshima City in April 2026.

Located in a quiet space overlooking the Atomic Bomb Dome, the clinic offers treatments combining traditional Japanese acupuncture and original Japanese massage techniques, providing visitors to Hiroshima with a deeply restorative experience beyond sightseeing.

Reservations are available at the following page.

https://e.japanticket.com/shops/deepcalm

A Three-Generation Story of Healing Since the Pacific War

Behind the clinic is the history of a family of acupuncturists whose practice began during the Pacific War.

The first director opened an acupuncture clinic in Nigata Town, Kure City, Hiroshima Prefecture during the war. On August 7, 1945, the day after the atomic bombing, he entered Hiroshima City and continued searching for relatives while helping survivors despite being exposed to radiation himself.

After the war, while raising four children, he overcame the hardships of the postwar period and contributed to the development of regional healthcare. In recognition of these achievements, he was awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Sixth Class.

His philosophy and techniques were passed down to the second and third generations, leading to the opening of DEEP CALM.

The current director states:

“Opening this clinic in Hiroshima is not simply the start of a business. The goal is to share the history lived by my grandfather and the techniques preserved by my father with visitors from around the world.”

This place carries a story shaped by history.

Experiencing Japan Through the Body Beside Peace Park

The treatment rooms are located on the upper floor of a building adjacent to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, with views of the Atomic Bomb Dome and the calm riverscape beyond the windows.

Soft tatami flooring, gentle light filtering through shoji screens, and a quiet atmosphere create a deeply calming environment.

As the body relaxes, breathing deepens naturally and the mind gradually settles.

Rather than simply viewing Japanese culture, guests can experience it physically.

Private Treatments Limited to Three Reservations Per Day

DEEP CALM offers a fully private, reservation-only experience limited to three groups daily.

Licensed acupuncturists carefully assess each guest’s condition before providing customized treatments combining acupuncture and manual therapy techniques.

All needles are made in Japan and are single-use disposable instruments. Treatments are performed carefully using low-pain methods, allowing first-time guests to feel at ease.

As the session progresses, guests experience their thoughts gradually quiet and their bodies enter a deeply relaxed state.

After the treatment, guests experience not only physical lightness but also a sense of inner calm.

treatment sessions are priced at 33,000 yen for 90 minutes now.

While not inexpensive, the clinic pursues value as a unique experience available only in Hiroshima.

A Comfortable Environment for International Visitors

English-speaking staff and multilingual translation devices are available, allowing overseas visitors to receive treatment comfortably.

The clinic maintains a clean and safe environment based on Japanese medical and hygiene standards and provides care for travel fatigue, muscle tension, jet lag, and stress relief massage needs.

Adding Deeper Meaning to Time Spent in Hiroshima

Hiroshima is visited by people from around the world as a symbol of history and peace.

By incorporating quiet time dedicated to restoring both body and mind, a stay in Hiroshima can become a more meaningful and memorable experience.

About DEEP CALM

DEEP CALM is an acupuncture clinic opened in April 2026 beside Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima City.

Continuing a three-generation lineage of acupuncturists, the clinic provides traditional Japanese acupuncture and Japanese Massage experiences primarily for international visitors to Japan.

Reservations

As reservations are limited to three groups per day, early booking is recommended.

DEEP CALM Reservation Page: https://e.japanticket.com/shops/deepcalm

A deeply quiet and restorative experience found only in Hiroshima.

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/EAYYe4WELJfM77FG7

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