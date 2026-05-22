Shiba Park Hotel with Live Music: The Harvard Krokodiloes to Perform A Cappella Music in Library Setting

Twelve members of the Harvard Krokodiloes, an A Cappella group from Harvard University performing worldwide. The central grand staircase at Shiba Park Hotel, surrounded by approximately 2,000 books, becomes a serene stage for music General Manager and First Tenor of The Harvard Krokodiloes, Will Flintoft, stated: “We cannot wait to meet you all and share our music with you!” General Manager of Shiba Park Hotel, Noriyoshi Tanaka, “The event aims to create a meaningful and warm evening shared through music and learning.” Exterior view of Shiba Park Hotel

A 45-minute A Cappella performance by 12 Harvard University students to take place at the Shiba Park Hotel Library Lounge, surrounded by 2,000 books.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shiba Park Hotel (Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd.; President and CEO: Noriyoshi Tanaka) will host a mini concert by The Harvard Krokodiloes for staying guests, held in the Library Lounge. Twelve tuxedo-clad performers will present a 45-minute program of refined harmonies near the central grand staircase, a symbolic space within the hotel, gently shaping the atmosphere of the evening.

Following the mini concert, voluntary donations will be collected. All proceeds will be donated through Room to Read Japan to support children in underserved regions around the world by providing access to reading and education. The evening connects the enjoyment of music with future learning opportunities.

Event Information: Mini concert for hotel guests at the Grand Staircase

Date and time: June 21 (Sunday), 20:00 (approx. 45 minutes)

Venue: Shiba Park Hotel, Library Lounge, near the central grand staircase

Admission: Free

Message from William Flintoft, General Manager, The Harvard Krokodiloes

"The Harvard Krokodiloes are thrilled and honored to collaborate with the world-renowned Shiba Park Hotel. We cannot wait to meet you all and share our music with you!"

Message from Noriyoshi Tanaka, General Manager, Shiba Park Hotel

It is a great honor to welcome The Harvard Krokodiloes back to Shiba Park Hotel following last year’s visit. Since its founding in 1948, the hotel has remained rooted in its original philosophy of hospitality while evolving over time.

Through recent renovations, the hotel has embraced its identity as a Library Hotel, offering approximately 2,000 books throughout the property. Books expand knowledge, bring clarity to the mind, and at times transform one’s perspective. Time spent turning pages within the calm atmosphere of the Library Lounge and grand bookshelves surrounding the central staircase is intended to become part of the travel experience.

During this mini concert, the a cappella harmonies performed by tuxedo-clad students will resonate softly within this intellectual and serene space. The experience is designed to encourage a relaxed atmosphere where guests can fully immerse themselves in the music.

Participation through donations following the performance will also contribute to supporting children’s education worldwide. The event aims to create a meaningful and warm evening shared through music and learning.

About The Harvard Krokodiloes

The Harvard Krokodiloes, founded in 1946, is a distinguished A Cappella group representing Harvard University. The ensemble consists of 12 undergraduate students performing a diverse repertoire including classical, jazz music, and pop.

Known for musical excellence, humor, professionalism, and intricate choreography, the group has captivated audiences in over 60 countries and conducts an annual 80-day international tour across approximately 20 countries. Performances have been held for distinguished audiences including Bill Clinton, King Bhumibol, and Pranab Mukherjee.

Official website: https://www.kroks.com/

About Shiba Park Hotel

Founded in 1948 as a hotel for foreign trade missions, Shiba Park Hotel has built a long-standing tradition. The property houses approximately 2,000 books curated by Ginza Tsutaya Books.

The hotel offers 198 guestrooms, a restaurant serving Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine, and four banquet rooms. Renovations were completed between 2020 and 2023. Cultural programs such as Tea Ceremony and Kintsugi Workshop are also available.

Official website: https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/

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