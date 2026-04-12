Traffic Alert- Vt Route 100, Pittsfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland VSP

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 100 is closed in the area of house #2715 and Townsend Brook Rd in Pittsfield due to a due to a crash resulting in wires down.

This incident is expected to last for 1-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



