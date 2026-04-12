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Williston Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A1002702

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Foley                           

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: April 11th, 2026, at approximately 1443 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Main St / Morristown Fire Department, Morrisville

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Daniele McAllister                                           

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 11th, 2026, at approximately 1443 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks responded to assist an Officer with the Morristown Police Department near the Morristown Fire Department on Upper Main St.

 

Investigation revealed that Daniele McAllister, 41, of North Troy, committed the offense of Disorderly Conduct. While being taken into custody, McAllister resisted arrest.

 

McAllister was transported to the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in the Lamoille County Superior Court on May 13th, 2026, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: May 13th, 2026 / 1230 hours           

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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Williston Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

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