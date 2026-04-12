Williston Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A1002702
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Foley
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 11th, 2026, at approximately 1443 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Main St / Morristown Fire Department, Morrisville
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Daniele McAllister
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 11th, 2026, at approximately 1443 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks responded to assist an Officer with the Morristown Police Department near the Morristown Fire Department on Upper Main St.
Investigation revealed that Daniele McAllister, 41, of North Troy, committed the offense of Disorderly Conduct. While being taken into custody, McAllister resisted arrest.
McAllister was transported to the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in the Lamoille County Superior Court on May 13th, 2026, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: May 13th, 2026 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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