Honoring Former Representative Eliot Engel

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags to be lowered at half-staff to honor the life and public service of Former Representative Eliot Engel, who passed away on Friday, April 10, at the age of 79. Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset.

“The son of Ukrainian-Jewish immigrants, Eliot Engel brought the best of the lower Hudson Valley and the Bronx to Congress,” Governor Hochul said. “I had the honor of serving alongside Eliot, who fought tirelessly for the people he served in his 44 years as a public servant. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones today.”

Former Representative Eliot Engel represented the Bronx and Westchester for over three decades. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and children.