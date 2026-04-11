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Measles cases reach 583 in Utah outbreak

The Utah measles outbreak has increased to 583 cases, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services reported April 7. Of those, 386 cases have been diagnosed this year. Nationwide, there have been 1,714 confirmed measles cases so far in 2026, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those, 94% of cases are outbreak-associated and 6% of cases have been hospitalized. The vaccination status of 92% of cases is unvaccinated or unknown. 

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Measles cases reach 583 in Utah outbreak

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