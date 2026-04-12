ABNAI Competency Framework for Artificial Intelligence in Nursing Simmy King DNP, MBA, NI-BC, NE-BC, FAAN, FAONL, President ABNAI Dr. Delaney W. La Rosa, Director at Large for ABNAI

American Board of Nursing Artificial Intelligence Announces National Competency Framework and Certification Pathway for AI in Nursing

The ABNAI Competency Framework marks a defining moment for our profession. It establishes the competencies nurses need to lead in an AI-enabled future while protecting the essence of human care.” — Simmy King, President ABNAI

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Board of Nursing Artificial Intelligence today announced the development of a national competency framework and certification pathway for artificial intelligence in nursing. This initiative establishes a formal, evidence-informed standard for how nurses integrate AI into patient care, education, and health system operations.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in clinical environments, nurses are expected to interpret algorithmic outputs, identify risks, and remain accountable for patient outcomes. However, clear and standardized guidance defining competence in nursing AI practice has remained limited. ABNAI addresses this need through a structured framework spanning patient safety, ethical accountability, transparency, equity, data governance, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

As healthcare systems rapidly adopt artificial intelligence-driven tools, the need for clearly defined standards has become increasingly urgent. Nurses represent the largest segment of the healthcare workforce and remain central to patient care delivery, positioning them as critical decision makers in the safe and effective use of AI. Ensuring that nurses are equipped with the competencies to evaluate, apply, and oversee these technologies is essential to maintaining quality, safety, and trust in evolving care models.

“Publishing the ABNAI Competency Framework marks a defining moment for our profession. It establishes the competencies nurses need to lead in an AI-enabled future while protecting the essence of human care. Throughout its development, the guiding principles were designed to emphasize safety, elevate practice, and build the social, intellectual, and technological capital our workforce needs to thrive. Most importantly, it positions nurses as architects of ethical, equitable, and human-centered innovation across healthcare,” said Simmy King, President of ABNAI.

The framework introduces tiered competencies across foundational, applied, and advanced levels, aligning expectations from entry-level nurses to leaders who design, evaluate, and govern AI systems. It is grounded in real-world clinical application and emphasizes the integration of AI across diverse healthcare settings, ensuring relevance from bedside care to executive leadership and system-level implementation.

“Artificial intelligence is already influencing clinical decisions. Our responsibility is to ensure nurses are prepared to evaluate it critically, preserve clinical judgment, and intervene when it fails, while actively advancing health equity in every setting,” said Delaney W. La Rosa, Director at Large for ABNAI.

“For too long, technology in healthcare has been built around workflows rather than clinicians. The ABNAI competency framework redefines that approach by positioning nurses as leaders in artificial intelligence. It ensures that innovation is guided by clinical expertise, ethical responsibility, and a deep understanding of patient care at its most critical moments,” said Vanessa Riley, CEO of ABNAI and President of the Global Nursing AI Alliance.

As healthcare systems continue to adopt AI-driven tools, ABNAI positions nursing as a leading force in ensuring that these technologies are deployed responsibly, equitably, and in alignment with patient-centered care. The framework also serves as a foundation for future collaboration across healthcare organizations, academic institutions, and industry partners seeking to advance responsible AI integration.

ABNAI will release additional details on certification pathways, educational programming, and national partnerships in the coming months, with a focus on supporting both individual clinicians and healthcare systems in operationalizing these standards at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.