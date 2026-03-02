Global Nursing AI Alliance Expands to Brazil to Advance Equitable AI

The Global Nursing AI Alliance

United States based nonprofit strengthens global presence with Brazil expansion and diverse international ambassadors.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping healthcare globally. Nurses must be active participants in shaping its future through education, collaboration, and shared leadership.” — Vanessa Riley, Founder and President

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nursing AI Alliance Expands to Brazil, Strengthening International Nurse Leadership in Artificial Intelligence Governance

The Global Nursing AI Alliance, a United States-based nonprofit organization founded in 2025, announced today the expansion of its international leadership presence to Brazil, marking a significant milestone in its global growth strategy.

Established as a membership-based nonprofit organization, the Alliance provides education, mentorship, and opportunities for global collaboration designed to support nurses interested in artificial intelligence and digital health. GNAA fosters education, mentorship, and global dialogue to support nurse engagement in emerging technologies and their impact on healthcare.

Since its launch, the organization has developed a multi-division leadership model spanning oncology, women’s health, mental health, pediatrics, primary care, acute care and surgery, health informatics, cybersecurity, and education and workforce transformation. The addition of Brazil expands GNAA’s footprint in South America and strengthens its commitment to cultivating regional leadership hubs aligned with the responsible implementation of artificial intelligence.

In addition to its United States foundation, GNAA has appointed global ambassadors across several African countries, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, reinforcing its mission to build a cross-continent network of nurse leaders shaping artificial intelligence policy, governance, education, and clinical integration.

As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across healthcare systems globally, GNAA focuses on advancing nurse education, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, engaging in research, and promoting global dialogue to ensure artificial intelligence integration reflects clinical realities, diverse patient populations, and equitable healthcare delivery.

Founder and President Vanessa Riley stated that international collaboration is essential to ensuring equitable, safe, and ethically grounded integration of artificial intelligence across diverse healthcare infrastructures.

The Brazil expansion will support regional collaboration, educational initiatives, and cross-continent engagement in digital health leadership.

The expansion reflects the Alliance’s continued commitment to advancing nurse leadership in emerging digital health ecosystems and strengthening global partnerships focused on responsible innovation.

About the Global Nursing AI Alliance

Founded in 2025, the Global Nursing AI Alliance is a New York based membership nonprofit organization that connects nurses worldwide who are engaged in artificial intelligence and digital health, fostering education, mentorship, and global collaboration. Through global partnerships, regional ambassadors, and interdisciplinary collaboration, GNAA works to ensure artificial intelligence development and implementation reflect diverse clinical perspectives, cultural contexts, and the lived realities of patient populations across continents. The Alliance advances education, research engagement, and international dialogue to support equitable, ethical, and clinically grounded transformation of healthcare systems.

Media Contact

Vanessa Riley

Founder and President

Global Nursing AI Alliance

www.globalnursingaialliance.com

Nursing Leadership in AI Healthcare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.