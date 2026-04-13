SettlementRadar Launches Affordable Tool to Help Consumers Track Class Action Settlements Automatically

New platform makes it easy to discover, track, and never miss eligible settlement payouts with real-time alerts and affordable pricing.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SettlementRadar Launches Affordable Platform to Help Consumers Track and Claim Settlement Money Consumers across the United States now have a simpler way to stay informed about class action settlements and potential payouts thanks to the launch of SettlementRadar, an innovative online platform designed to track settlement opportunities and notify users in real time.Millions of Americans miss out on settlement payments every year simply because they are unaware of open claims or deadlines. SettlementRadar solves this problem by continuously monitoring settlement databases and delivering alerts directly to users, ensuring they never miss an opportunity to claim money they may be entitled to.Unlike traditional settlement websites that require users to manually search for cases, SettlementRadar automates the process. Subscribers receive updates on new settlements, upcoming deadlines, and eligibility information without having to spend hours researching.The platform is designed to be affordable and accessible to everyone. With plans starting at just $9.99 per month, SettlementRadar provides an easy and cost-effective way to stay informed about settlement opportunities that could result in real financial payouts.Key features of SettlementRadar include:• Real-time settlement alerts• Easy-to-understand eligibility details• Deadline tracking and reminders• Continuous monitoring of new settlement cases• Affordable subscription pricingSettlementRadar was built with a simple mission: to help consumers find and claim money they might otherwise miss. By combining automation with user-friendly design, the platform removes the complexity from tracking settlements and makes the process fast and convenient.As settlement activity continues to grow across industries, tools like SettlementRadar are becoming increasingly valuable for consumers who want to stay informed and protect their financial interests.Consumers can learn more or sign up for alerts by visiting:

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