MPD Arrests Juvenile in two Northeast Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile in two robberies that occurred in Northeast.

Robbery (Force and Violence)/Destruction of Property : On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the suspects approached the victim at 55th and Clay Streets, Northeast. One of the suspects implied he had a gun and demanded money and property. The victim refused, but the suspect attempted to take the property from the victim and damaged an item during the struggle. After the failed attempt, the suspects then fled the scene on foot. CCN: 26045934

: On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the suspects approached the victim at 55th and Clay Streets, Northeast. One of the suspects implied he had a gun and demanded money and property. The victim refused, but the suspect attempted to take the property from the victim and damaged an item during the struggle. After the failed attempt, the suspects then fled the scene on foot. Armed Robbery (Gun)/Receiving Stolen Property: On Thursday, April 9, 2026, at approximately 6:34 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 5800 block of Foote Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim. After obtaining the victim’s belongings, the suspects fled the location. A lookout was broadcast, and officers began canvassing the area. While canvassing, officers located the suspect in possession of the victim’s property and took him into custody without incident. CCN: 26046992

A 15-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged for the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

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