Williston Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash Involving a VSP Cruiser

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A1002629

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Christopher Hein

STATION: Williston Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 8, 2026, at approximately 0817 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 South

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Exit 14

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Emmit Swanson

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hamburg, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Ponitac

VEHICLE MODEL: Vibe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to the left and right side of vehicle

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

LAST KNOWN OPERATOR: Nathan Handy

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to the left side of the vehicle

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Alex Persitz

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to the right side of the vehicle

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On April 8, 2026, at approximately 0817 hours, Trooper Nathan Handy with the Vermont State Police was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 South in the City of South Burlington, just north of Exit 14. During this motor vehicle stop, Trooper Handy was speaking with the motorist he had stopped on the passenger side of their vehicle. During this time, a 2023 Ford F-350 (Vehicle 3) driven by Alex Persitz (35), was approaching the stopped police cruiser and began making a lane change toward the left to yield to the cruiser as designated under Vermont law. As Vehicle 3 was straddling the dotted white line, a 2009 Ponitac Vibe (Vehicle 1) attempted to slow down but was unable to safely do so, and subsequently drove between Vehicle 3 and the stopped VSP cruiser. This maneuver resulted in the three vehicles colliding while abreast of each other. During this investigation, there were slight traffic disruptions in the area.

The operator of Vehicle 1 was identified as Emmit Swanson (19) of Hamburg, NY. Swanson reported to the Williston State Police Field Station on April 9, 2026, at which time he was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of Negligent Operation.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind drivers that when they are approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with emergency lights activated, they are required to move over to the adjacent lane. If it is unsafe to conduct such a lane change, drivers must at least slow down.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: June 6, 2026, at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

Cell: 802.760.0511

Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047

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