Williston Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash Involving a VSP Cruiser
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A1002629
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Christopher Hein
STATION: Williston Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 8, 2026, at approximately 0817 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 South
TOWN: South Burlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Exit 14
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Emmit Swanson
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hamburg, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Ponitac
VEHICLE MODEL: Vibe
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to the left and right side of vehicle
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
LAST KNOWN OPERATOR: Nathan Handy
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to the left side of the vehicle
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Alex Persitz
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to the right side of the vehicle
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On April 8, 2026, at approximately 0817 hours, Trooper Nathan Handy with the Vermont State Police was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 South in the City of South Burlington, just north of Exit 14. During this motor vehicle stop, Trooper Handy was speaking with the motorist he had stopped on the passenger side of their vehicle. During this time, a 2023 Ford F-350 (Vehicle 3) driven by Alex Persitz (35), was approaching the stopped police cruiser and began making a lane change toward the left to yield to the cruiser as designated under Vermont law. As Vehicle 3 was straddling the dotted white line, a 2009 Ponitac Vibe (Vehicle 1) attempted to slow down but was unable to safely do so, and subsequently drove between Vehicle 3 and the stopped VSP cruiser. This maneuver resulted in the three vehicles colliding while abreast of each other. During this investigation, there were slight traffic disruptions in the area.
The operator of Vehicle 1 was identified as Emmit Swanson (19) of Hamburg, NY. Swanson reported to the Williston State Police Field Station on April 9, 2026, at which time he was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of Negligent Operation.
The Vermont State Police would like to remind drivers that when they are approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with emergency lights activated, they are required to move over to the adjacent lane. If it is unsafe to conduct such a lane change, drivers must at least slow down.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: June 6, 2026, at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Christopher Hein
Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction
Vermont State Police
3294 Saint George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov
Cell: 802.760.0511
Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047
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