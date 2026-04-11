Attorney in Putnam County Charged with Theft

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an attorney charged with theft.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI agents began investigating allegations of theft involving James Hargis (DOB 8/11/1991). During the course of the investigation, agents learned Hargis, acting as a licensed attorney, withheld funds from an individual during a real estate transaction.

On Friday, Hargis was charged with one count of Theft over $60,000. He was arrested by deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Putnam County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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