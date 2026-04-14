Microfiber-Lined Phone Pouch Launches on Kickstarter to Keep Camera Lenses Photo-Ready

Micro-fiber Lined Smart Phone Pouch Smudged Phone Camera Lens

A Colorado entrepreneur couldn’t find a phone pouch with a microfiber-lined interior designed to keep camera lenses clean - so he built one.

For me, keeping the camera lens clean is more important than maximum drop protection. I couldn't find a pouch with a microfiber-lined interior designed to do that - so I made one.” — David Henson (Inventor)

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most smartphone photographers know the feeling: you pull out your phone for a great shot and the lens is smudged. Pagosa Springs entrepreneur David Henson decided to do something about it.Henson has launched a Kickstarter campaign for a minimalist phone pouch with a microfiber-lined interior designed to gently clean the camera area every time the phone slides in or out. The result is a lens that stays cleaner and a phone that's ready when the moment is.Unlike bulky protective cases, the pouch is built for people who prefer a caseless phone and care more about quick, clean photography than maximum drop protection. Lightweight and pocket-friendly, it adds a layer of protection inside a bag, purse, or backpack without the bulk - making it ideal for travel, hiking, wildlife, concerts, sports, and everyday life.Lens cleanliness matters more than most people realize. Fingerprints and smudges are especially damaging to night photography and computational photography modes, where they can cause glare, haze, lens flare, and lost sharpness around bright lights."For me, keeping the camera lens clean is more important than maximum drop protection," said Henson. "I couldn't find a pouch with a microfiber-lined interior designed to do that - so I made one."The pouch launches in two colorways: gray with orange microfiber lining, and gray with light gray microfiber lining. Additional colors and materials may be added as stretch goals, with backers voting on future options. It is designed to fit a wide range of Apple iPhones, Samsung, and Google Pixel phones, with backers selecting their model through the pledge manager after the campaign Early bird pricing starts at $24, with standard pricing at $29. Estimated delivery is July 2026.The campaign is live at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/arrowdot/clean-photo-a-microfiber-lined-phone-pouch-for-clearer-lens?ref=cig04e About David HensonDavid Henson is a lifelong entrepreneur and product developer based in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. He has previously brought products to market across games, publishing, and consumer goods, including a successful Kickstarter campaign. He created the microfiber-lined phone pouch after searching for a simple, everyday solution to keep smartphone camera lenses cleaner and ready to shoot.

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