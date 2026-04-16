Fanciful Kickstarter Image of Real Campaign Citizen Octopus Logo

How creators can use crowdfunding comments and feedback to let consumers influence colors, materials, features, and future editions.

Half the fun of Kickstarter is knowing what consumers want before the product is even made” — Clean Photo Campaign Maker

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizen Octopus has published a new article examining how crowdfunding may finally be helping deliver one of the earliest promises of the internet: true product customization.In the early days of the web, many technology leaders imagined a future where consumers would help shape products around their own tastes rather than simply choosing from whatever happened to be available in stores.“In the post-information age, we often have an audience the size of one,” wrote Nicholas Negroponte in 1995.“We'll find ourselves in a new world of frictionless capitalism, in which market information will be plentiful and transaction costs low. It will be a shopper's heaven,” wrote Bill Gates in 1995.According to Citizen Octopus, crowdfunding may finally be making that vision more practical.Unlike traditional retail, crowdfunding campaigns often begin before products are fully manufactured or finalized. This allows creators to receive real feedback from supporters while products are still flexible enough to change.Consumers can often influence:ColorsMaterialsFeaturesStretch goalsPackagingAccessoriesCollector editionsThe new Citizen Octopus article points to the Clean Photo Lens Cleaning Phone Pouch Kickstarter campaign as a small but practical example.The campaign, which features a microfiber-lined phone pouch designed to help reduce lens smudges, is already asking supporters which exterior colors, interior lining colors, and fabrics they would like to see if additional options are unlocked.“Half the fun of Kickstarter is knowing what consumers want before the product is even made,” said the creator of the Clean Photo Lens Cleaning Phone Pouch Kickstarter project.The article argues that even simple interactions, such as asking supporters for ideas in a comments section, may represent a meaningful shift in the relationship between creators and consumers.“The technology exists for a direct relationship with the consumer, now companies just need to ask open ended questions and harness their ideas,” said the creator.The full article is available on Citizen Octopus.Citizen Octopus is a website focused on culture, ideas, trends, and emerging concepts in business, media, technology, and society.

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