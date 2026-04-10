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Two Sentenced to Over 46 Years for Drug Murder

A Hallandale woman and California man have been sentenced to 230 months and 330 months in prison, respectively, for the 2022 killing of a man in relation to a drug trafficking conspiracy. Both defendants had pleaded guilty to using a firearm to cause death and conspiring to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine.

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Two Sentenced to Over 46 Years for Drug Murder

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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