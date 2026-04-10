State Route 17 Bridge Work Starts in Orange County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is underway on a $17 million project to replace the bridge carrying State Route 17 over State Route 17K in the Town of Wallkill, Orange County. The project will replace the existing, 68-year-old structure with a new, single-span structure that will enhance safety and resiliency along this critical transportation corridor that serves one of the fastest growing regions in the state. The new bridge will also have a higher clearance than the original structure to reduce the likelihood of collisions with over-height vehicles and further enhance safety.

“New Yorkers deserve quality roads and bridges to get where they need to go safely and efficiently, and that is exactly what we are delivering with this project,” Governor Hochul said. “By replacing this aging bridge along State Route 17, we will ensure continued smooth travel along one of the most important transportation corridors in the state to further fuel the economic boom we are seeing throughout the Catskills.”

The new bridge’s clearance of 16 feet, eight inches above State Route 17K is two feet higher than the original structure, allowing it to meet the latest interstate standards and reduce the potential for bridge strikes. Additionally, the new span will feature jointless bridge decks to lessen noise pollution, reduce long-term maintenance costs and create a smoother riding surface. Additional improvements include new road surfaces, steel girders, concrete abutments and utilities.

The project was advanced using state-of-the-art 3D modeling techniques, which reduced the need for printed construction drawings and allowed for easier collaboration among the design team and more efficient workflow. While construction is underway, motorists should expect lane shifts and limited daily lane closures. Work is expected to be complete in late 2027.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “From the Bronx to Buffalo, New York State continues to find innovative ways to build back our infrastructure to better serve New Yorkers and meet the challenges of the 21st Century. This bridge replacement project along State Route 17 is utilizing cutting-edge design techniques that will help us get the job done faster and deliver a safer, more resilient structure that will keep travelers on the move through this beautiful, fast-growing part of the state.”

State Route 17 is a heavily traveled artery that ties together the Mid-Hudson, Catskills and Southern Tier regions. This bridge project compliments the work along State Route 17 at Exit 122 to reconfigure the eastern portion of that interchange, produce a collector-distributor service road to access East Main Street/Crystal Run Road, reconstruct the bridge over the Wallkill River and build a shared use path.

Representative Pat Ryan said, “This $17 million investment to replace the bridge connecting State Route 17 and 17K in Wallkill is a major win for Orange County, and the entire Hudson Valley,” said Congressman Pat Ryan. “For too long, Hudson Valley commuters have dealt with congestion, outdated infrastructure, and limited options — this project is real progress toward safer, more reliable travel for families, workers, and businesses across the region. Our Hudson Valley community is expanding, and I’ll always fight alongside our state and local partners to get us the transit options we deserve.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, “State Route 17 is a vital connector and tourism corridor for the Hudson Valley and the Catskills. It buoys surrounding economies and communities, and I'm thrilled to see continued progress. This region has seen incredible growth in the last several years, and this project is an opportunity to make a meaningful investment in Route 17. No matter where you live, Route 17 is an essential highway for travel and economic growth, and I thank the Governor for this critical funding. With it, we have the opportunity to meet infrastructure needs of both today and tomorrow.”

Assemblymember Paula Elaine Kay said, “This is a significant investment in our growing upstate community, and I thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for authorizing and prioritizing this project. The impact of this new bridge will be felt by tourists traveling through the Hudson Valley to experience the beauty of upstate New York, as well as by Sullivan and Orange County commuters who rely on this stretch of highway for years to come. These improvements are vital to supporting our growing communities, and I will continue to advocate for the modernization and maintenance of our aging infrastructure. As this work progresses, I urge all of my constituents to treat our DOT crews with respect and to follow ‘Move Over’ laws to help ensure the safety of our dedicated highway workers and fellow drivers.”

Orange County Partnership President and CEO Conor Eckert said, “This project underscores how essential infrastructure investment is to economic growth. Route 17 is a vital corridor for commerce, workforce mobility, and regional connectivity. Enhancements like this help ensure Orange County remains competitive as we continue to attract new companies and support expansion across key industries. We thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to this important project.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

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