Students build skills and confidence at Workforce Readiness Expo

Students from Gorge-area schools learned about careers, college and how to make a lasting impression at a recent Workforce Readiness Expo in Hood River.

“Being able to make a first impression with a handshake is really powerful,” said Hannah Arends, a pre-employment transition services coordinator with Oregon’s Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) program. “It shows your commitment to showing up and being professional.”

Hannah helped coordinate the Hood River event as part of the career-readiness services VR offers to students with disabilities across Oregon.

VR, a program of the Oregon Department of Human Services, helps people with disabilities get and maintain jobs and advance in their careers. This work begins in high school to help young people build skills and learn about industries in their community.

Learning about local industry

The day began with presentations from local businesses. The students heard about careers in the glass manufacturing and aerial imaging industries.

“The most important part of any job is being reliable, being consistent, and really showing that drive,” said Danny Lopez, HR Manager for Cardinal Glass Industries. He described his own story of starting in an entry-level position and advancing to become HR manager.

“Starting in an entry-level position doesn’t prevent you from reaching your goals,” he said. “Growth comes from starting small and learning from both opportunities and failures along the way.”

Robert Wells-Clark, a Welding and Manufacturing Instructor at Columbia Gorge Community College, talked about manufacturing jobs and the school’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology program.

“It's really easy to go to the store and buy something and not think about how someone, somewhere has gone through the process to make that thing — from the engineering to the assembly to the testing,” Robert said. “There's a lot of thought that goes into even something simple, like a little toy. And if that's interesting to you, that could be your job and your career.”

Building job-readiness skills

The event comes at a time when industries in the Columbia Gorge — including manufacturing, agriculture and skilled trades — are growing and seeking new talent. By helping students practice workplace skills early, VR and schools are supporting a stronger local workforce pipeline for the region.

Hannah and VR Counselor Caleb DeBoie led a discussion about what qualities employers look for. Then students had time to reflect on their own strengths.

“I’m really caring and organized, and I like to help others,” one student said. “If I got in a conflict with my friends, I would talk through it.”

Others cited translation skills, creativity and teamwork as their strengths.

Then, students paired up with volunteers from local businesses and workforce partners for a lightening round of mock interviews. Many were quiet and shy for their first interview, but gained confidence as they got more practice.

After each five-minute interview, students heard feedback about what they did well and where they could grow. The day concluded with some time for reflection.

One senior at Hood River Valley High School said he almost didn’t attend but was glad he did. His favorite part? “Meeting new people, learning new things. Learning how to interview.”

Volunteer Ellen Wylde, board member for nonprofit Wylde Wind and Water, congratulated the students on how well they interviewed.

“I was really impressed with how quickly you were able to answer the questions,” she told the group. “There wasn’t a kid in this room who wasn’t thoughtful.”

More information

For information on VR’s services for students with disabilities, visit our Youth Services web page.

Businesses interested in partnering with VR to provide work experience for young people with disabilities can visit our VR Services for Businesses page.