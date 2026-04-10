Hago Energetics and Montebello Ranch Property Execute MOU to Develop Hydrogen Infrastructure Platform in Texas

Project Will Develop Distributed Hydrogen Infrastructure Platform Utilizing Stranded Gas Assets in Sutton County

This collaboration provides a pathway to unlock previously stranded value from our capped gas resources while participating in the buildout of next-generation energy infrastructure” — Edward Martinez

SUTTON COUNTY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hago Energetics , a developer of distributed low-carbon hydrogen infrastructure, today announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Montebello Ranch Property, a 2,000-acre ranch in Sutton County, Texas, to evaluate the development of a hydrogen production project utilizing methane from currently capped natural gas wells located on the property.The proposed project will deploy Hago Energetics’ proprietary methane pyrolysis platform to convert stranded methane into clean hydrogen for sale to nearby industrial customers under prospective long-term supply arrangements, while producing biochar for beneficial agricultural use on-site.The project is intended to establish a repeatable infrastructure model for the conversion of stranded and shut-in natural gas reserves into contracted, cash-flowing hydrogen production assets. Revenue is expected to be derived from hydrogen sales, carbon products, and environmental attributes, creating a diversified infrastructure-style cash flow profile.“We believe stranded gas-to-hydrogen represents one of the most compelling emerging infrastructure opportunities in the energy transition,” said Wilson Hago, CEO of Hago Energetics. “Our platform converts dormant hydrocarbon reserves into distributed hydrogen production assets with attractive feedstock economics, modular deployment characteristics, and the potential for long-duration contracted revenues. The Montebello Ranch project is intended to serve as a reference asset for a broader portfolio rollout across stranded gas resources in Texas and other producing basins.”The parties will undertake reserve characterization, front-end engineering, commercial structuring, and hydrogen offtake development to determine project economics and advance the opportunity toward final investment decision.“This collaboration provides a pathway to unlock previously stranded value from our capped gas resources while participating in the buildout of next-generation energy infrastructure,” said Edward Martinez, Principal of Montebello Ranch Property. “We believe Hago’s platform offers a differentiated opportunity to transform underutilized reserves into long-term productive infrastructure with multiple monetization pathways.”Hago Energetics is actively evaluating additional stranded gas opportunities and believes the Montebello Ranch development can anchor a scalable pipeline of distributed hydrogen infrastructure projects across hydrocarbon-producing regions.About Hago EnergeticsHago Energetics develops modular hydrogen infrastructure systems that convert methane and biomass into low-carbon hydrogen and solid carbon products. The company’s platform is designed to monetize stranded, waste, and underutilized methane resources through distributed deployment architectures serving industrial, transportation, and power markets.About Montebello Ranch PropertyMontebello Ranch Property is a 2,000-acre ranch and landholding operation in Sutton County, Texas, focused on responsible land stewardship and maximizing the productive use of its natural resource base.Media Contact:Wilson HagoCEO, Hago Energeticswilson@ hagoenergetics.com hagoenergetics.com

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