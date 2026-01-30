Hago Energetics Selected as Qualified Hydrogen Supplier by First Public Hydrogen Authority

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation announced today that it has been formally selected as a Qualified Hydrogen Supplier by the First Public Hydrogen Authority (FP2H) under Request for Proposals (RFP) No. 02–25 for Hydrogen Fuel Supply.As a result of this selection, Hago Energetics has been added to FP2H’s Qualified Supplier List, enabling the company to participate in future hydrogen fuel supply engagements supporting the development of a reliable, scalable, and sustainable hydrogen network in California.FP2H is a public agency dedicated to advancing hydrogen infrastructure, workforce development, and clean energy deployment throughout the state. Hago Energetics’ qualification reflects its technical expertise, project readiness, and focus on innovative waste-to-hydrogen pathways that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while creating local economic opportunities.“We are honored to be recognized by the First Public Hydrogen Authority as a qualified hydrogen supplier,” said Wilson Hago, CEO of Hago Energetics. “This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering practical, community-centered hydrogen solutions and supporting California’s clean energy goals.”The qualification further strengthens Hago Energetics’ role in public-sector hydrogen initiatives and complements its ongoing work with regional and state partners to advance circular economy and clean fuel projects.DisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Hago Energetics’ qualification and potential participation in future hydrogen supply opportunities. Actual outcomes may vary based on project scope, procurement decisions, regulatory requirements, and funding availability. Nothing in this release constitutes a guarantee of future contracts or performance.

