Plastonix Issues Global Tender for Proprietary Plastic Blending Systems

About

Who We Are Plastonix is a plastic recycling technology company—not a recycler. Our mission is to make large-scale recycling possible where today’s systems fail: mixed plastics, flexible packaging, contaminated streams, and other materials traditionally labeled “non-recyclable.” Plastonix is more than a technology provider—we are also the manufacturer of Transformix™, the natural, bio-based processing agent that enables mixed-plastics recycling at commercial scale. We design, produce, and continually improve Transformix™ to ensure reliable, high-performance operation in PX42™ facilities. Our Transformix™ process allows operators, investors, and manufacturers to convert mixed and hard-to-recycle plastics into PX42™, a consistent, high-value raw material. PX42™ can be used to manufacture durable goods, blended with virgin resin to increase recycled content, or integrated into downstream petrochemical products. We exist to give recyclers, manufacturers, and industrial partners the ability to unlock new feedstocks and build profitable businesses—without becoming chemical processors themselves.

About Us