Plastonix Issues Global Tender for Proprietary Plastic Blending Systems
Seeking OEM manufacturers to design and build first-of-kind high volume systems for mixed plastic processing
Plastic waste has long been treated as a disposal problem—but it is, in reality, an underutilized industrial resource.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastonix Inc. has issued a global tender inviting qualified OEM equipment manufacturers to design and build proprietary plastic blending systems that combine Transformix™ with heterogeneous plastic materials. This is a funded, commissioned opportunity to develop first-of-kind industrial equipment that does not exist in the current market. The systems will support initial deployments and demonstration-scale validation as Plastonix advances toward commercial rollout. OEM partners will play a direct role in bringing a new processing platform into industrial use.
— Roland Kielbasiewicz, CEO
What Is Being Commissioned
Plastonix is seeking OEM partners capable of designing, engineering, and fabricating a purpose-built plastic blending system as a core component of its processing platform. The system must combine Transformix™ with mixed and difficult-to-process plastic materials, including film, multilayer packaging such as sachets, foam, and other heterogeneous inputs. This is not a modification of existing equipment—it requires a ground-up system designed around material behavior during processing.
The system must deliver stable, repeatable performance across variable feedstocks and is expected to produce PX42™, a class of intermediate material states, with output characteristics determined by system configuration and intended application. Systems may be batch or continuous and must be engineered as a deployable platform rather than a one-off installation.
No Existing Equipment Solution
The required plastic blending system does not exist in the current market, and existing recycling, extrusion, or compounding equipment cannot achieve the required result. Plastonix is commissioning the development of new, purpose-built equipment designed specifically for this application. This is a first-of-kind engineering challenge where performance depends on controlled material interaction rather than conventional processing methods.
For OEM manufacturers, this represents an opportunity to develop a new category of industrial equipment with defined commercial use. The system must be engineered to handle variability in input materials while maintaining consistent performance, requiring a design approach that goes beyond adaptation of existing platforms.
Commercial Context & OEM Participation
This tender is a funded engagement with a clear path from initial system development to repeat production as deployments scale. The system is being developed as a deployable platform intended for repeated use across multiple partners and applications. As additional deployments are commissioned, OEM partners may be engaged in ongoing system production, creating the potential for sustained manufacturing beyond the initial build.
Early OEM partners will play a direct role in shaping system design and performance standards for future deployments. Plastonix is advancing a non-exclusive model, allowing multiple OEM partners to participate across regions and industrial sectors.
Selected OEMs will participate in a staged process including concept design, engineering validation, and system fabrication.
Next Step
Qualified OEM manufacturers are invited to submit their interest through the Plastonix website and provide a brief overview of their capabilities. Submissions will be reviewed to identify partners capable of supporting initial system development, future production, and ongoing system support.
Selected respondents will enter a formal evaluation process, execute a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), and receive access to the full Tender document and technical scope.
About Plastonix
Plastonix Inc. develops technology that enables mixed and non-recyclable plastics to be converted into usable industrial inputs. The company produces Transformix™, a proprietary, bio-based processing agent that supports this conversion process. Rather than operating facilities, Plastonix enables partners to deploy systems within their own operations.
Manufacturer & Media Inquiries
Plastonix Inc.
Submit interest and view full tender details:
https://plastonix.com/2026/04/09/plastic-blending-system-oem-tender/
Roland Kielbasiewicz
Plastonix Inc.
+1 416-244-2833
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