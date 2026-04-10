SDDOT Awarded Competitive Highway Bridge Program (CHBP) Grant for Platte-Winner Bridge Replacement Project

For Immediate Release:

Friday, April 10, 2026

Contact:

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, SD - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has awarded the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) a $65 million grant through the Competitive Highway Bridge Program (CHBP) for the S.D. Highway 44 Platte-Winner Bridge replacement project. CHBP grants were awarded to 14 projects in 12 states to fund bundled bridge replacement and rehabilitation projects.

“Keeping South Dakota strong, safe, and free includes supporting critical infrastructure like the Platte-Winner Bridge,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “Thank you to the Trump Administration for investing in our state and keeping our people safe on the road.”

The CHBP focuses on repairing and replacing bridges in rural communities, less than 115 individuals per square mile. CHBP’s "bridge bundling" approach groups small projects into a single award, saving time and taxpayer money. Find additional information about the CHBP grant fund and awardees here.

“The Platte-Winner bridge is one of six Missouri River Bridges on the State’s transportation system that has served its useful life and needs to be replaced,” said Joel Jundt, Transportation Secretary. “The Fort Pierre / Pierre Bridge was recently replaced and the Platte-Winner bridge is slated next for replacement. The USDOT funding is greatly appreciated as we will now have the necessary funding needed to construct this critical structure. The SDDOT would like to thank the Trump Administration, our congressional delegation, and Governor Rhoden for supporting and advocating to fund this vital project.”

About the Platte-Winner Bridge:

Opening to traffic in 1966, the Platte-Winner Bridge is the longest bridge in the state of South Dakota, spanning 5,655 feet across the Missouri River. This bridge is one of only nine bridges across the Missouri River in the entire State. The estimated total project cost for the Platte-Winner Bridge replacement project is over $200 million. Learn more about the Platte-Winner Bridge project background, including the corridor study, here.

South Dakota also previously received $25 million through a Congressional Directed Spending (CDS) requested by Senators Thune and Rounds in the appropriations process.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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