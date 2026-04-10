Motorcycle Arrest – Helicopter Video

On April 9th, 2026, at approximately 8:45 pm, a UHP Trooper was traveling northbound on I-15 near 8000 South when he observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle displayed no license plate and had apparent equipment violations. A traffic stop was attempted, but the rider failed to yield. A pursuit was initiated and quickly terminated near 7200 South on I-15 northbound. The DPS Aero Bureau located the suspect and coordinated with ground units after the rider stopped at a gas station near 15000 South and Academy Boulevard. During the apprehension, the suspect struck a Herriman City patrol vehicle and was subsequently taken into custody. The suspect, identified as Colton Hymas, was uninjured in the process. The suspect was found to have multiple felony warrants, and the motorcycle is believed to be stolen. DPS Aero Bureau Helicopter Cam

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