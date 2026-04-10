A Manager’s Guide to Handling Unruly Employees and Safe Termination Practices

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Why Proactive Security Measures Are No Longer Optional

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s workplace environment, managers face increasing challenges when addressing unruly employees and conducting terminations safely. High-profile workplace violence incidents—combined with real-world case studies—highlight a critical truth: proactive planning and security are essential to protecting employees, businesses, and leadership from catastrophic outcomes.

Lessons from Tragedy: “Going Postal” and the FedEx Shooting

The term “going postal” originated from a series of tragic workplace shootings involving postal employees. In these cases, warning signs were often present but not adequately addressed. Similarly, a FedEx facility shooting—where an employee took the lives of several coworkers—demonstrated how unresolved grievances and lack of preventative intervention can escalate into devastating violence.

Post-incident investigations consistently reveal a common pattern: missed warning signs, lack of structured termination protocols, and insufficient security presence.

The True Cost of Inaction

From a fiduciary standpoint, businesses are legally and ethically obligated to provide a safe work environment. Failure to do so can result in:

Multi-million or even hundreds of millions of dollars in lawsuits

Irreparable brand damage

Loss of employee trust and morale

Potential closure of the business

By contrast, the upfront cost of hiring professional security guard services is minimal—and in many cases, can be offset through insurance coverage. When weighed against the financial and human cost of workplace violence, the decision becomes simple math.

Real-World Case Study: A Preventable Threat

Fast Guard Service recently assisted a company facing a serious internal threat. An employee disclosed to a coworker that he had created a manifesto listing managers’ names in chronological order.

Initially, the company attempted to proceed with termination without security support. The situation escalated quickly, prompting a call to local law enforcement.

What happened next was eye-opening:

Police informed the company they did not have the manpower to provide an officer on-site 24/7 for the requested duration. Instead, they recommended hiring a specialized employee termination security provider—Fast Guard Service.

Proactive Security in Action

Following this recommendation:

Fast Guard Service was deployed to oversee the termination process

Armed security personnel were stationed onsite 24/7

Employees named in the manifesto were provided peace of mind and protection

Security coverage remained in place for 90 days, until the subject was ultimately arrested under an active warrant

This case underscores a critical reality: even when law enforcement is involved, they cannot always provide continuous protection. Private security fills that gap.

Best Practices for Managers

To reduce risk and ensure safety, managers should:

Take all threats seriously — verbal, written, or behavioral

Document warning signs and escalate concerns early

Avoid solo terminations for high-risk individuals

Engage professional security services during sensitive HR actions

Maintain post-termination security presence when risk persists

A Proactive Approach Saves Lives and Businesses

Workplace violence is not always predictable—but it is often preventable. The difference between a controlled situation and a tragedy often comes down to preparation.

As demonstrated by both national incidents and real-world client experiences, being proactive is always more effective—and less costly—than reacting after a threat becomes reality.

Even in cases where no explicit threat exists, implementing security during employee terminations is a best practice that protects:

Employees

Management

Company assets

Long-term business viability

About Fast Guard Service

Fast Guard Service is a nationwide leader in security solutions, specializing in employee termination security, armed and unarmed guards, and workplace violence prevention strategies. With rapid deployment capabilities and extensive real-world experience, Fast Guard Service helps organizations protect what matters most.

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Website: www.fastguardservice.com

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