Fast Guard Service Urges U.S. Businesses to Strengthen On-Call Security Measures Amid Holiday Weekend Shootings

Fast Guard Logo

Following Thanksgiving weekend’s tragic shootings, Fast Guard Service announces expanded on-call security solutions to help companies protect lives and property

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following two tragic shooting incidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Fast Guard Service is calling on businesses, event venues, and property owners nationwide to reinforce their on-call security protocols. At the same time, the company is warning that online review platforms — once designed to help consumers — are increasingly being weaponized to damage businesses after public safety incidents, even when they are not at fault.

Fast Guard Service, a leading national provider of armed security guards, event security, fire watch protection, and employee-termination security services, is using its latest episode of Fast Guard News to highlight how quickly a business can face reputational and operational harm when violence occurs nearby or when misinformation spreads online.

Holiday Weekend Shootings Highlight Urgent Need for Professional Security

Two separate incidents over Thanksgiving weekend underscore the severity of today’s risk landscape:

Stockton, California Mass Shooting: A birthday party for a 2-year-old became the site of a mass-casualty event, leaving four young individuals dead (ages 8, 9, 14, and 21) and more than 11 injured. Investigators believe the violence stemmed from a dispute involving a local rapper.

Seminole Hard Rock (Ghost Bar) Shooting: A second shooting left at least one person hospitalized as new details continue to emerge.

While these tragedies are unrelated to the businesses hosting or surrounding the events, many such venues face immediate backlash online, including false accusations, misplaced blame, and negative reviews from people not present at the scene.

Reputation Damage Now Occurs Faster Than Incident Response

Fast Guard Service warns that the aftermath of violent incidents now includes a digital component: review bombing, where false or malicious online reviews rapidly pile up.

“Businesses are being judged — and punished — within minutes of an incident, even when they have followed every safety protocol,” said Roderick C. Payne Jr President of Fast Guard Service. “Without proper security and a crisis-response plan, a single event can destroy years of reputation-building.”

In the new Fast Guard News episode, the company explains why online platforms such as Google Reviews and Yelp often fail to detect targeted attacks, leaving business owners vulnerable to manipulation and misinformation.

Why Businesses Are Turning to On-Call Security Services

Fast Guard Service reports a growing demand for rapid-response and preventive security services, particularly:

Armed Security Guards — for high-risk environments, nightlife venues, retail centers, and conflict-prone locations.

Event Security Guards — for concerts, private events, festivals, corporate gatherings, and holiday celebrations.

Fire Watch Security Services — to protect properties during system failures, construction, or code-compliance issues.

Employee-Termination Security Officers — to ensure safe dismissals and prevent workplace violence.

The company emphasizes that professional security is no longer optional — it is a reputational safeguard, a liability-reduction strategy, and a necessary layer of protection in today’s climate.

What the New Episode of Fast Guard News Covers

The briefing explores:

How malicious online reviews can cripple a business in 24 hours

Why review platforms struggle to prevent fraud and targeted attacks

How misinformation spreads after violent incidents

The real financial impact of review bombing and public fear

Steps businesses must take to protect their staff, customers, and reputation

Why trained, on-site security professionals are indispensable

A Message to U.S. Business Owners

“Security is no longer just about preventing crime — it is about protecting your name, your employees, and your future,” Fast Guard Service states. “Businesses that rely on on-call, trained security teams are better prepared, better protected, and far less likely to suffer catastrophic reputational damage.”

Fast Guard Service encourages businesses to schedule a security needs assessment before the upcoming holiday and event season.

How Google Reviews Can Destroy Your Business — And Why Safety Incidents Make It Worse

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.