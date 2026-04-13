LearnWise.ai Introduces AI Faculty Assistant for Higher Education at ASU+GSV Summit

Meet the LearnWise AI Faculty Assistant

The first AI agent purpose-built for higher education: one governed workspace to ask questions, surface insights, and act inside all major LMS.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learnwise.ai today announced the launch of the LearnWise AI Faculty Assistant at the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego, one of the largest annual gatherings of education technology leaders and investors. The product is a conversational AI agent that integrates natively with Brightspace, Canvas, Moodle, and Blackboard, and connects to institutional data sources including LMS, SIS, CRM, and internal systems.The Faculty Assistant is designed for use across institutional roles including faculty, department chairs, student success advisors, instructional designers, LMS administrators, and compliance officers. It allows users to query institutional data and execute operational tasks through natural language conversation. Supported functions include submission tracking, accommodation scheduling, grade distribution analysis, at-risk student identification, teaching presence reporting, course quality audits, content creation and editing, term rollover, and enrollment management. All actions require human approval before execution and are logged within a role-based permission and audit framework.Greg Marschall, CEO of LearnWise AI, said: "Higher education institutions are under real pressure to do more with less, to intervene earlier with students, and to demonstrate quality at scale. The AI Faculty Assistant exists because we believe every person at an institution, from the newest adjunct to the provost's office, deserves a tool that actually works the way they work. Our vision is for LearnWise AI to become an intelligence layer across the entire edtech ecosystem: one governed framework where every role can surface insights and act across every system their institution runs."The LearnWise AI Faculty Assistant (Beta) is available now. Further information is available at learnwise.ai.learnwise.ai is exhibiting at the ASU+GSV Summit from April 12–15 at Booth AI16 in the AI Zone. CEO Greg Marschall and CRO Ian Haugh are available to meet with institutional leaders, technology officers, and investors throughout the event.About learnwise.aiLearnWise is an award-winning AI agent platform that empowers educational institutions to enhance support, tutoring, and feedback and assessment through advanced, context-aware AI integrated to campus systems. LearnWise improves the student experience, reduces operational burden, and offers a responsible, scalable approach to AI adoption in higher and further education. Available across 107 languages, LearnWise integrates with 400+ edtech platforms, serving 150+ partner institutions worldwide. ISO, SOC2, GDPR, FIPPA, FERPA, and PIPEDA compliant. Learn more at learnwise.ai

Discover LearnWise: The AI Platform for Higher Education

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