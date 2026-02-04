LearnWise AI Named Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence Winner as Higher Education Enters the AI Readiness Era

Get the 2025 AI Support Trends in Education Report. LearnWise AI Logo

Award highlights LearnWise AI as higher education shifts from AI experimentation to institution-wide readiness and measurable student impact.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LearnWise AI, the AI agent platform for higher education, is among the Tech & Learning Best of 2025 award winners in the Higher Education category The award recognizes educational technology products that have delivered measurable impact over the past year, supporting students, faculty, and institutions through innovation grounded in real-world use. LearnWise AI, an AI agent platform for higher education, was recognized alongside education technology leaders, highlighting the growing role of purpose-built AI platforms as higher education moves beyond experimentation and into large-scale, responsible adoption.This recognition comes at a moment of transition for the sector. As institutions move past early AI pilots, leaders are no longer asking whether to use AI, but whether their campuses are ready to deploy AI responsibly, at scale, and with measurable outcomes.To better understand AI support trends in higher education, LearnWise analyzed over 100,000 anonymized conversations between students, faculty, and AI assistants across 24 partner institutions in Europe, the United States, and APAC in 2025. The findings, published in LearnWise’s 2025 State of AI Support in Higher Education report, point to a clear shift in how AI is being used on campus.Among the key insights:- Student requests for assignment scaffolding and structured academic guidance increased by 70% year over year- More than 40% of student support interactions occurred outside traditional office hours, underscoring growing demand for continuous support- Institutions increasingly rely on AI as a support layer, helping staff focus on complex, high-impact work rather than repetitive requestsThe report reflects the current reality in higher education: the sector needs solutions that support integrity, safety and privacy, while allowing institutions to govern them. Platforms like LearnWise operate within these parameters, while being the only well-integrated AI platform for education that enhances the full student experience with access to timely academic and administrative support across all existing campus systems.As regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act and emerging U.S. AI guidance raises expectations around transparency and oversight, institutions are increasingly treating AI readiness as an institutional capability, not a product decision.“These patterns show that AI is no longer a novelty in higher education,” said Greg Marschall, CEO of LearnWise AI. “Institutions are using LearnWise to fill real gaps in student support, assessment, and academic guidance. This award reinforces that readiness, governance, and measurable impact are now the standard, and that institutions expect AI platforms to meet that bar.”LearnWise AI’s award recognition highlights the increasingly important role AI now plays in driving student success, especially when implemented with safety, privacy and ethics in mind. AI solutions tailored to educational institutions’ needs like LearnWise are supporting multiple goals across teaching & learning, student experience, outcomes, and engagement. The Tech & Learning editorial team have shared that “The awards brought a huge number of high-quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products to be those that were most impactful in helping schools improve teaching and learning during 2025. Every winner should be really proud of their accomplishments - a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team.”As part of the recognition, LearnWise AI will also be featured in Tech & Learning’s ‘2026 EdTech to Watch’ digital edition, distributed to more than 70,000 education leaders planning their technology investments for the coming year.---About LearnWise AIFounded in 2023, LearnWise AI is an AI agent platform that empowers educational institutions to enhance support, tutoring, and feedback and assessment through advanced, context-aware AI integrated to campus systems. Unlike the edtech of the past, LearnWise AI offers flexible assistants that adapt to diverse academic workflows across the student lifecycle to improve student outcomes. LearnWise serves 90+ partner institutions worldwide and is available in 107 languages.Learn more at https://learnwise.ai/

