RemodelFuel Launches Exclusive Lead Generation System for Remodeling Contractors

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New performance-based service gives U.S. remodeling contractors exclusive homeowner appointments, replacing shared lead platforms like Angi.

Remodeling contractors have been getting a bad deal from lead platforms for years. We built RemodelFuel to fix that.” — Lucas Paul, Founder, RemodelFuel

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RemodelFuel, a specialized lead generation service for remodeling contractors, today announced the launch of its exclusive appointment-based system designed to give U.S. remodeling businesses a reliable alternative to shared lead platforms like Angi and HomeAdvisor.Unlike traditional lead marketplaces where a single homeowner inquiry is sold to multiple contractors simultaneously, RemodelFuel generates leads exclusively for one contractor per market. Every homeowner goes through a three-tier qualification process covering project scope, budget, and timeline before an appointment is confirmed on the contractor's calendar.The service operates on a performance-based model, meaning contractors are not charged monthly retainer fees. Payment is tied exclusively to appointments where the homeowner actually shows up. No-shows are replaced at no additional cost."Remodeling contractors are some of the hardest working business owners in the country, and they have been getting a bad deal from lead platforms for years," said Lucas Paul, Founder of RemodelFuel. "They pay for leads that go to four other contractors at the same time, spend hours chasing people who were never serious, and have no way to predict what next month looks like. We built RemodelFuel specifically to fix that. When a homeowner lands on a contractor's calendar through our system, they are pre-qualified, exclusive, and expecting the call."RemodelFuel serves kitchen remodelers, bathroom remodelers, and outdoor living contractors specializing in pools, patios, outdoor kitchens, and backyard transformations across the United States. The company is a verified Meta Partner with over eight years of experience serving local service businesses across North America.Remodeling contractors interested in learning more or booking a free strategy call can visit remodelfuel.com About RemodelFuelRemodelFuel is a performance-based lead generation service built exclusively for remodeling contractors in the United States. Specializing in exclusive, pre-qualified homeowner appointments for kitchen, bathroom, and outdoor living contractors, RemodelFuel ensures contractors pay only for appointments that show up. For more information, visit remodelfuel.com.

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